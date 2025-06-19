Cinema Chat: The Michigan Theater celebrates Juneteenth and Make Music Day; 'Elio' and '28 Years Later' open nationwide

JUNETEENTH AND MAKE MUSIC DAY CELEBRATIONS

"One Night in Miami..." — PLAYS TODAY AT 4:30 PM AT MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

In honor of Juneteenth

On the night of Feb. 25, 1964, in Miami, Cassius Clay joins Jim Brown, Sam Cooke and Malcolm X, and they discuss the responsibility of being successful black men during the civil rights movement. From director Regina King and starring Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr., and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Make Music Day Free Organ Concert — SATURDAY, JUNE 21 AT NOON AT THE MICHIGAN

Make Music Day is a musical celebration taking place every June 21. Cities across the world celebrate with concerts by professional and amateur musicians and the Michigan Theater is participating with a FREE organ concert performed by Head Organist, Andrew Rogers. Join us and experience the magic of the historic Barton Organ!

For full list of Make Music Day events in town, visit https://makemusicday.org/annarbor/

"Love & Mercy" — PLAYS SATURDAY, JUNE 21 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Celebrating the life and career of Brian Wilson, with a musical pre-show honoring Sly Stone.

In the 60s, Beach Boys leader Brian Wilson, played by Paul Dano, struggles with emerging psychosis as he attempts to craft his avant-garde pop masterpiece "Pet Sounds." And in the 80s, he's a broken, confused man, played by John Cusack, under the 24-hour watch of shady therapist, Dr. Eugene Landy, as played by Paul Giamatti.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Elio" — OPENS FRIDAY, JUNE 20 AT THE MULTIPLEX

In Pixar’s newest animated film, Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination, finds himself on a cosmic misadventure where he must form new bonds with alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be.

"28 Years Later" — OPENS FRIDAY, JUNE 20 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

Director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland, the team behind "28 Days Later," have teamed up again for 3rd installment of their series that began in 2002. In the film, a group of survivors live on a small island off the coast of the UK. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors.

"Brokeback Mountain" — OPENS SATURDAY, JUNE 21 AT THE MICHIGAN

A 20th anniversary limited presentation of the landmark film by Ang Lee.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger are two shepherds who fall for each other, but their relationship becomes complicated when they both get married to their respective girlfriends.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Amélie" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7 PM AND SUNDAY, JUNE 22 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

Despite being caught in her imaginative world, young waitress Amélie decides to help people find happiness. Her quest to spread joy leads her on a journey during which she finds true love.

"Bottoms" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JUNE 20 AT 9:30 PM AT THE STATE AND SUNDAY, JUNE 22 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Summer Camp Film Series

Unpopular best friends PJ and Josie start a high school fight club to meet girls and lose their virginity. They soon find themselves in over their heads when the most popular students start beating each other up in the name of self-defense.

"Kedi" — PLAYS TUESDAY, JUNE 24 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Science on Screen Film Series

Featuring a post film discussion with Dr. William Chopik, associate professor in the Department of Psychology at Michigan State University, on the subject of the pets and the emotional benefits of our co-existence.

A profile of Istanbul and its unique people, seen through the eyes of the most mysterious and beloved animal humans have ever known, the Cat.

"Portrait of a Lady on Fire" — PLAYS TUESDAY, JUNE 24 AT 7:15 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

Voted for by our members!

France, 1770. Marianne, a painter, is commissioned to do the wedding portrait of Héloïse, a young woman who has just left the convent. Héloïse is a reluctant bride to be and Marianne must paint her without her knowing. She observes her by day, to paint her secretly.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Materialists"

Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal star in this romantic comedy from Celine Song, the director of the 2023 Oscar-nominated film "Past Lives."

A young, ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex.

"The Life of Chuck"

Mike Flanagan, creator of The "Haunting Of Hill House" and "The Fall Of The House Of Usher," directs this life-affirming, genre-bending story based on Stephen King’s novella about three chapters in the life of an ordinary man named Charles Krantz and his experiences with the wonder of love, the heartbreak of loss, and the multitudes contained in all of us. Starring Tom Hiddleston, Mark Hamill, Jacob Tremblay, Mia Sara and Karen Gillan.

"The Phoenician Scheme"

The new film by master filmmaker Wes Anderson. Wealthy businessman, Zsa-Zsa Korda, played by Benicio Del Toro, appoints his only daughter, a nun, as sole heir to his estate. As Korda embarks on a new enterprise, they soon become the target of scheming tycoons, foreign terrorists, and determined assassins.

"Friendship"

Suburban dad Craig falls hard for his charismatic new neighbor, as Craig's attempts to make an adult male friend threaten to ruin both of their lives. Starring Tim Robinson, creator of "Detroiters" and "I Think You Should Leave," and co-starring Paul Rudd.

