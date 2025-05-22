Cinema Chat: A recap of Cinetopia 2025 in Ann Arbor, plus 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' and 'Friendship' open

CINETOPIA 2025… IN CONCLUSION

Another Cinetopia Film Festival is in the books and this year’s fest hosted 18 feature films, 8 shorts, 17 filmmakers, 34 screenings, and over 1,000 in attendance!

This year’s Audience Awards were presented to…

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

Tom Cruise stars in this thrilling conclusion to the "Mission: Impossible" series. Ethan Hunt and the IMF team go on a mission to stop a man named Gabriel before can obtain the Entity, a rogue artificial intelligence that can destroy mankind. Also starring Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, Nick Offerman and Hannah Waddingham.

"Friendship" — OPENS FRIDAY, MAY 23 AT THE MICHIGAN AND THE MULTIPLEX

Suburban dad Craig falls hard for his charismatic new neighbor, as Craig's attempts to make an adult male friend threaten to ruin both of their lives. Starring Tim Robinson, creator of "Detroiters" and "I Think You Should Leave," and co-starring Paul Rudd.

"When Fall is Coming" — OPENS FRIDAY, MAY 23 AT THE MICHIGAN

Acclaimed French stage actress Hélène Vincent is Michelle, who is enjoying a peaceful retirement in a charming Burgundy village near her longtime friend Marie-Claude. She eagerly anticipates her grandson Lucas spending the school vacation with her, but things don't go as planned. Feeling lonely, Michelle loses her sense of purpose, until Marie-Claude's son gets out of prison.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Clue" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

A comedic adaptation of the iconic board game, where six blackmail victims are invited to an isolated mansion by a man who knows a dark secret from each of their pasts. On arrival, each is given a pseudonym drawn from Clue before being introduced to the blackmailer. Each is handed a weapon, at which point the lights are switched off and the blackmailer is killed. Can the guests uncover the murderer before they all become victims? Starring Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean and Martin Mull.

"Carrie" — PLAYS FRIDAY, MAY 23 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, MAY 29 AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

In this chilling adaptation of Stephen King's horror novel, withdrawn and sensitive teen Carrie, played by Sissy Spacek, faces taunting from classmates at school and abuse from her fanatically pious mother at home. When strange occurrences start happening around Carrie, she begins to suspect that she has supernatural powers.

"Toy Story" — PLAYS SUNDAY, MAY 25 AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the Family-Friendly Film Series

Tom Hanks plays Woody, a good-hearted cowboy doll who belongs to a young boy named Andy, sees his position as Andy's favorite toy jeopardized when his parents buy him a Buzz Lightyear action figure, portrayed by Tim Allen. When Andy's family moves to a new house, Woody and Buzz must escape the clutches of their neighbor Sid and reunite with their boy.

"Seven Samurai" — PLAYS TUESDAY, MAY 27 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

In this legendary epic by Akira Kurosawa, a samurai answers a village's request for protection after he falls on hard times. The town needs protection from bandits, so the samurai gathers six others to help him teach the people how to defend themselves, all culminating in a massive battle as bandits raid the village.

Next month: Pride! Month featuring…

"To Catch a Thief" — PLAYS THURSDAY, MAY 29 AT 7 PM AND SUNDAY, JUNE 1 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

From Alfred Hitchcock. Notorious cat burglar John Robie (Cary Grant) has long since retired to tend vineyards on the French Riviera. When a series of robberies is committed in his style, John must clear his name. Armed with a list of people who own the most expensive jewels currently in the area, John begins following the first owner, young Francie (Grace Kelly). When her jewels are stolen, Francie suspects John, destroying their tentative romance. John goes on the lam to catch the thief and clear his own name.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Final Destination: Bloodlines"

The sixth installment in the "Final Destination" series. Plagued by a violent and recurring nightmare, a college student heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle of death and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.

"Caught by the Tides"

Director Jia Zhang-ke weaves footage shot over his 23 years to create a mix of fiction and documentary, featuring a cascade of images taken from previous movies, unused scenes, and newly shot dramatic sequences to tell the story of Qiaoqiao and Bin, deeply in love, enjoying city life together through singing and dancing. Their happiness is cut short when Bin suddenly departs to seek opportunities elsewhere. Determined, Qiaoqiao sets out to find him through the last 20 years of Chinese history.

"A Nice Indian Boy"

When Naveen brings his fiancé Jay home to meet his traditional Indian family, they must contend with accepting his white-orphan-artist boyfriend and helping them plan the Indian wedding of their dreams. Starring Karan Soni and Jonathan Groff.

"Sinners"

From Ryan Coogler, the director of "Black Panther," "Creed," and "Fruitvale Station," comes this supernatural horror set in the 1930s South. The film follows twin brothers, both played by Michael B. Jordan, as they return to their hometown to leave their troubled lives behind and instead discover an even greater evil waiting to welcome them back.

