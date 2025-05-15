Cinema Chat: 4-day Cinetopia Film Festival opens tonight in Ann Arbor

THE CINETOPIA FILM FESTIVAL BEGINS TONIGHT!

Celebrating its 10th season, the Cinetopia Film Festival returns to the Michigan & State Theaters, celebrating “the best films from the world’s best festivals”. Here are some highlights …

Opening Night: "Lady Parts" – TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM IN THE MICHIGAN'S MAIN THEATER WITH AN ENCORE SCREENINGS ON FRIDAY, MAY 16 AT THE STATE

WINNER of the Comedy Vanguard Award at the Austin Film Festival, a dramedy feature film where a young woman's sex life becomes a family affair when she has to undergo a vulvar vestibulectomy. Inspired by the true story of writer Bonnie Gross, and from director Nancy Boyd and producer Meghan Griesbeck, both of whom hail from the Ann Arbor area.

"New Wave" – FRIDAY, MAY 16 AT 7:00 PM and SATURDAY, MAY 17 AT 3:15 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

With Executive Producer Linh Song in attendance Friday, May 16th and Saturday, May 17th and Producer Betty Hang in attendance Saturday, May 17th for a post-film Q&A.

Filmmaker Elizabeth Ai explores the 1980s new wave music scene, a rebellious phenomenon that captivated Vietnamese American teens in Orange County, California. As she delves into the lives of her family and icons of the scene, she uncovers more than just music and fashion. Beneath the fun Euro-synth beats and punk aesthetics lies deep trauma—broken dreams and unhealed wounds from her community's past.

"Sally!" – FRIDAY, MAY 16 AT 4 PM AND SATURDAY, MAY 17 AT 6:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

With director Deborah Craig in attendance for a post-film Q&A after both screenings.

Sally Gearhart was a lesbian-feminist firebrand, professor, and fantasy author who spearheaded the 1970s and 80s US lesbian feminist movement. SALLY! peels back proverbial (and patriarchal) layers to reveal the collectivist reality behind our heroine’s story while exploring the complex relationship between spokeswomen like Sally and movements for social change.

"1969: Killers, Freaks and Radicals" – FRIDAY, MAY 16 AT 7:30 PM IN THE MICHIGAN'S MAIN THEATER

With director Andrew Templeton in attendance with the creative team for a post-film Q&A.

Amid the radical politics and cultural upheaval of the late 1960s, a series of brutal murders targeting young women gripped the twin university towns of Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti, Michigan. Home to the University of Michigan and Eastern Michigan University, the communities grew increasingly anxious as police seemed unable to stop the killer—or killers—responsible. Through interviews with law enforcement, political figures, and women who lived through the fear, this independent documentary examines not just a series of crimes, but the social and political tensions that enabled them—many of which still resonate today."

Michigan-Made Shorts – SUNDAY, MAY 18 AT 1 PM IN THE MICHIGAN'S MAIN THEATER

Made by local filmmakers right here in Michigan, this collection of Narrative, Documentary, and Experimental short films showcase our state’s filmmaking talent. Local environmental concerns, family bonds, skateboarding and more are explored in these wide-ranging stories. A Filmmaker Q&A will follow the screening, and viewers will be able to vote for their favorite short to receive an audience award during the Closing Night Party.

Closing Night: "The Librarians" – SUNDAY, MAY 18 AT 7 PM IN THE MICHIGAN'S MAIN THEATER

A selection of this year’s Sundance Film Festival and South by Southwest, the documentary follows librarians who unite to combat book banning, defending intellectual freedom on democracy's frontlines amid unprecedented censorship in Texas, Florida, and beyond. At the screening, we will be joined by film subject and author Amanda Jones and producer Janique L. Robillard.

Full Program of all 18 films available on Marquee-arts.org/Cinetopia.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Caught by the Tides" — OPENS MONDAY, MAY 19 AT THE MICHIGAN

Director Jia Zhang-ke weaves footage shot over his 23 years to create a mix of fiction and documentary, featuring a cascade of images taken from previous movies, unused scenes, and newly shot dramatic sequences to tell the story of Qiaoqiao and Bin, deeply in love, enjoying city life together through singing and dancing. Their happiness is cut short when Bin suddenly departs to seek opportunities elsewhere. Determined, Qiaoqiao sets out to find him through the last 20 years of Chinese history.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"The Seventh Seal" — PLAYS TUESDAY, MAY 20 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

Continuing our selection of the very best arthouse cinema, and from legendary Swedish director Ingmar Bergman. A knight returning to Sweden after the Crusades seeks answers about life, death, and the existence of God as he plays chess against the Grim Reaper during the Black Plague.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Pride & Prejudice: 20th Anniversary"

In this adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved novel, Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley) lives with her mother, father and sisters in the English countryside. As the eldest, she faces mounting pressure from her parents to marry. When the outspoken Elizabeth is introduced to the handsome and upper-class Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen), sparks fly. Although there is obvious chemistry between the two, Darcy's overly reserved nature threatens the fledgling relationship.

"Clown in a Cornfield"

A new take on the slasher film by the director of "Tucker & Dale vs. Evil," Eli Craig. Looking for a fresh start, Quinn and her father move to the quiet town of Kettle Springs. They soon learn the fractured community has fallen on hard times after losing a treasured factory to a fire. As the locals bicker amongst themselves and tensions boil over, a sinister, grinning clown emerges from the cornfields to cleanse the town of its burdens, one bloody victim at a time.

"The Surfer"

In the psychological thriller starring Nicolas Cage and directed by Lorcan Finnegan, a man returns to the idyllic beach of his childhood to surf with his son. But his desire to hit the waves is thwarted by a group of locals whose mantra is “don’t live here, don’t surf here.” Humiliated and angry, the man is drawn into a conflict that keeps rising in concert with the punishing heat of the summer and pushes him to his breaking point.

"A Nice Indian Boy"

When Naveen brings his fiancé Jay home to meet his traditional Indian family, they must contend with accepting his white-orphan-artist boyfriend and helping them plan the Indian wedding of their dreams. Starring Karan Soni and Jonathan Groff.

"Sinners"

From Ryan Coogler, the director of "Black Panther," "Creed," and "Fruitvale Station," comes this supernatural horror set in the 1930s South. The film follows twin brothers, both played by Michael B. Jordan, as they return to their hometown to leave their troubled lives behind and instead discover an even greater evil waiting to welcome them back.

"The Wedding Banquet"

Bowen Yang, Lily Gladstone, and Kelly Marie Tran star in this comedic remake of the 1993 Film. Hoping to stay in the country, a gay man proposes a green card marriage to a female friend in exchange for paying for her IVF treatment. However, things soon get complicated when his grandmother surprises them with plans for an extravagant Korean wedding banquet.

