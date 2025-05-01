Cinema Chat: The Michigan Theater introduces the 'Arthouse Revival' series, 'The Surfer' and 'Thunderbolts*' open nationwide

INTRODUCING: “ARTHOUSE REVIVAL”

A new series at the Michigan Theater showcasing the best in classic arthouse, international, and independent films. Each week, we will explore cutting-edge genres, groundbreaking movements, and visionary filmmakers, with the month culminating in a member-selected screening that celebrates the very best in film.

First up...

"The 400 Blows" – PLAYS TUESDAY, MAY 6 at 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

The film that began the French New Wave movement by director Francois Truffaut. For a young Parisian boy, life is one difficult situation after another. Surrounded by inconsiderate adults, including his neglectful parents, he spends his days with his best friend, trying to plan for a better life. When one of their schemes goes awry, the boy ends up in trouble with the law, leading to even more conflicts with unsympathetic authority figures.

Still to come…



"8 1/2" – Dir. Federico Fellini – Tuesday, May 13th at 7:00 PM

– Dir. Federico Fellini – Tuesday, May 13th at 7:00 PM "The Seventh Seal" – Dir. Ingmar Bergman – Tuesday, May 20th at 7:00 PM

– Dir. Ingmar Bergman – Tuesday, May 20th at 7:00 PM TBD Member Select – Tuesday, May 27th at 7:00 PM

– Tuesday, May 27th at 7:00 PM And more all year!

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Thunderbolts*" — OPENS FRIDAY, MAY 2 AT THE MULTIPLEX

The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe! After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap, an unconventional team of antiheroes must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Lewis Pullman, Wyatt Russell, Geraldine Viswanathan and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

"The Surfer" — OPENS FRIDAY, MAY 2 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

In the psychological thriller starring Nicolas Cage and directed by Lorcan Finnegan, a man returns to the idyllic beach of his childhood to surf with his son. But his desire to hit the waves is thwarted by a group of locals whose mantra is “don’t live here, don’t surf here.” Humiliated and angry, the man is drawn into a conflict that keeps rising in concert with the punishing heat of the summer and pushes him to his breaking point.

"Bonjour Tristesse" — OPENS FRIDAY, MAY 2 AT THE MICHIGAN AND THE MULTIPLEX

Based on the classic French Novel and starring Lily McInerny and Chloe Sevigny. It the height of summer, 18-year-old Cécile is relaxing by the French seaside with her father and falling in love with her new boyfriend. However, the arrival of her late mother's enigmatic friend soon turns her world upside down.

"A Nice Indian Boy" — OPENS FRIDAY, MAY 2 AT THE MICHIGAN

When Naveen brings his fiancé Jay home to meet his traditional Indian family, they must contend with accepting his white-orphan-artist boyfriend and helping them plan the Indian wedding of their dreams. Starring Karan Soni and Jonathan Groff.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Ghost World" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Based on the cult graphic novel by Daniel Clowes, two eccentric best friends graduate high school and respond to a man's romance-seeking newspaper ad as a gag only to find their lives becoming increasingly complicated. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Thora Birch and Steve Buscemi.

"The Dark Crystal" — PLAYS FRIDAY, MAY 2 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, MAY 8 AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

A dark fantasy film from the minds of puppeteers Jim Henson and Frank Oz. Jen, raised by the noble race called the Mystics, has been told that he is the last survivor of his own race, the Gelflings. He sets out to try to find a shard of the dark crystal, a powerful gem that once provided balance to the universe. After the crystal was broken, the evil Skeksis used sinister means to gain control. Jen believes that he can repair the dark crystal and bring peace back to the world, if he can only find the remaining shard.

"Star Wars: A New Hope" — PLAYS SUNDAY, MAY 4 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

May the Fourth be with You! To celebrate Star Wars Day, the Michigan Theater will host a special screening of the film that launched one of the most successful franchises in cinema history. Young farm boy Luke Skywalker is thrust into a galaxy of adventure when he intercepts a distress call from the captive Princess Leia. The event launches him on a daring mission to rescue her from the clutches of Darth Vader and the evil Empire. From visionary director George Lucas and starring Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford.

"The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi" will screen Saturday, May 10th.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Sinners"

From Ryan Coogler, the director of "Black Panther," "Creed," and "Fruitvale Station," comes this supernatural horror set in the 1930s South. The film follows twin brothers, both played by Michael B. Jordan, as they return to their hometown to leave their troubled lives behind and instead discover an even greater evil waiting to welcome them back.

"The Shrouds"

From director of "The Fly" and "Videodrome," David Cronenberg. Karsh, played by Vincent Cassel, is a prominent businessman. Inconsolable since the death of his wife, he invents a revolutionary and controversial technology that enables the living to monitor their dear departed's corpses as they decay in their shrouds. One night, multiple graves including that of Karsh’s wife are desecrated, leading Karsh to track down the perpetrators.

"On Swift Horses"

Muriel and her husband, Lee, begin a new life together after he returns home from the Korean War. However, their newfound stability gets upended by the arrival of Lee's charismatic brother, a wayward gambler with a secret past. With Will Poulter, Jacob Elordi, and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

"The Wedding Banquet"

Bowen Yang, Lily Gladstone, and Kelly Marie Tran star in this comedic remake of the 1993 Film. Hoping to stay in the country, a gay man proposes a green card marriage to a female friend in exchange for paying for her IVF treatment. However, things soon get complicated when his grandmother surprises them with plans for an extravagant Korean wedding banquet.

"The Penguin Lessons"

A premiere of the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival – Inspired by the true story of a disillusioned Englishman who went to work in a school in Argentina in 1976. Expecting an easy ride, Tom discovers a divided nation and a class of unteachable students. However, after he rescues a penguin from an oil-slicked beach, his life is turned upside-down. Starring Steve Coogan ("Alan Partridge," "The Trip" series, "Philomena") and from director Peter Cattaneo (1998 Best Picture/Best Director nominee for "The Full Monty")

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org