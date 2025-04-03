Cinema Chat: A sneak peek at Cinetopia 2025, plus 'The Friend' and 'Bob Trevino Likes It' open at the Michigan Theater

THE CINETOPIA FILM FESTIVAL RETURNS MAY 15TH – 18TH

Celebrating its 10th season, the Cinetopia Film Festival returns to the Michigan & State Theaters in 6 weeks, celebrating “the best films from the world’s best festivals”.

Opening Night: Thursday, May 15th – "Lady Parts"

WINNER of the Comedy Vanguard Award at the Austin Film Festival, a dramedy feature film where a young woman's sex life becomes a family affair when she has to undergo a vulvar vestibulectomy. Inspired by the true story of writer Bonnie Gross, and from director Nancy Boyd and producer Meghan Griesbeck, both of whom hail from the Ann Arbor area.

Closing Night: Sunday, May 18th – "The Librarians"

A selection of this year’s Sundance Film Festival and South by Southwest, the documentary follows librarians who unite to combat book banning, defending intellectual freedom on democracy's frontlines amid unprecedented censorship in Texas, Florida, and beyond. At the screening, we will be joined by film subject and author Amanda Jones and producer Janique L. Robillard.

Visit https://marquee-arts.org/cinetopia/ for the complete film lineup. Tickets on-sale for Opening and Closing Night TOMORROW and the schedule coming very soon.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"The Friend" — OPENS FRIDAY, APRIL 4 AT THE MICHIGAN

Based on the bestselling novel, writer and teacher Iris (Naomi Watts) finds her comfortable, solitary New York life thrown into disarray after her closest friend and mentor (Bill Murray) bequeaths her his beloved 150 lb. Great Dane. The regal yet intractable beast immediately creates practical problems for Iris, yet she finds herself unexpectedly bonding with Apollo in this story of healing, love, and friendship.

"Bob Trevino Likes It" — OPENS FRIDAY, APRIL 4 AT THE MICHIGAN

Inspired by the true friendship that writer/director Tracie Laymon found with a stranger when looking for her father online. Barbie Ferreira ("Euphoria") stars as Lily Trevino who longs for a familial connection, having been abandoned by her mother as a child and then suddenly by her father in her twenties. When she unexpectedly befriends an online stranger, sharing her father's name, Bob, this new Bob Trevino's support could transform her life. In their own ways, these two must both learn they are worthy of extraordinary love exemplified through small acts of kindness. Also starring John Leguizamo and French Stewart.

"Freaky Tales" — OPENS FRIDAY, APRIL 4 AT THE STATE

An NBA star, a corrupt cop, a female rap duo, teenage punks, neo-Nazis and a debt collector embark on a collision course in 1987 Oakland, California. Starring Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Jay Ellis, Angus Cloud and many more. From directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck ("Captain Marvel").

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Inugami" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Masato Harada: A Life in Cinema Film Series

Sponsored by the University of Michigan Center for Japanese Studies

A teacher begins an affair with a woman who is descended from the guardians of an ancient canine deity. From writer/director Masato Harada.

"Heat" — PLAYS THURSDAY, APRIL 3 AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Master criminal Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) is trying to control the rogue actions of one of his men, while also planning one last big heist before retiring. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Hanna (Al Pacino) attempts to track down McCauley as he deals with the chaos in his own life, including the infidelity of his wife (Diane Venora) and the mental health of his stepdaughter (Natalie Portman). McCauley and Hanna discover a mutual respect, even as they try to thwart each other's plans. From writer/director Michael Mann.

"UnBroken: Would You Hide Me?" — PLAYS MONDAY, APRIL 8 AT 5:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

This powerful documentary tells the true story of seven siblings who survived the Holocaust through resilience, bravery, and the kindness of strangers.

Proceeds support Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County – Founded to resettle Russian Jews, JFS has been a champion for immigration and continues to support Holocaust survivors through specialized programming.

"Asteroid City" — PLAYS TUESDAY, APRIL 9 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Complete Wes Anderson Film Series

The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.

Co-written by Roman Coppola, and starring Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Steve Carell, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, and more!

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Death of a Unicorn"

A premiere of the SXSW Film Festival — A father (Paul Rudd) and daughter (Jenna Ortega) accidentally hit and kill a unicorn while en route to a weekend retreat, where his billionaire boss (Richard E. Grant) seeks to exploit the creature’s miraculous curative properties. From director Alex Scharfman and also starring Will Poulter and Téa Leoni.

"The Penguin Lessons"

A premiere of the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival – Inspired by the true story of a disillusioned Englishman who went to work in a school in Argentina in 1976. Expecting an easy ride, Tom discovers a divided nation and a class of unteachable students. However, after he rescues a penguin from an oil-slicked beach, his life is turned upside-down. Starring Steve Coogan ("Alan Partridge," "The Trip" series, "Philomena") and from director Peter Cattaneo (1998 Best Picture/Best Director nominee for "The Full Monty")

"Thank You Very Much"

A look at the all-too-short life and career of enigmatic comedy legend, performance artist, and "song and dance man" Andy Kaufman, including never-before-seen footage and intimate interviews with friends, colleagues and family members.

From director Alex Braverman and from producers behind "Won’t You Be My Neighbor" and "Uncut Gems".

"Black Bag"

When his wife, intelligence agent Kathryn, is suspected of committing treason, her husband, intelligence agent George Woodhouse is assigned to investigate her. He faces the ultimate test - faithfulness to his marriage or loyalty to his country. Directed by Steven Soderbergh ("Traffic", "Out of Sight", "Oceans" trilogy) and starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender.

"Mickey 17"

From the Director of "Parasite," Bong Joon-ho, the film stars Robert Pattinson as an "expendable" - a disposable crew member on a space mission, selected for dangerous tasks because he can be renewed if his body dies, with his memories largely intact. With one regeneration, though, things go very wrong.

"No Other Land"

WINNER of the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

For half a decade, Basel Adra, a Palestinian activist, films his community of Masafer Yatta being destroyed by Israel’s occupation, as he builds an unlikely alliance with a journalist from the other side who joins his fight. From directors Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor.

