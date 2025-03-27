Cinema Chat: The 63rd Ann Arbor Film Festival continues, and 'Death of a Unicorn' and 'The Penguin Lessons' debut on the big screen

THE 63rd ANN ARBOR FILM FESTIVAL HAS BEGUN

The longest-running avant-garde and experimental film festival in North America continues all weekend at the Michigan Theater.

Last night, the festival welcomed Mark Mothersbaugh and Gerald Casale of Devo for a conversation following a screening of "50 Years of De-Evolution: The Restored Films of Devo (1976–1984)".

Highlights to come…

Thursday, March 27 – "What about China?" by Trinh T. Minh-Ha (2022) at 9:00 PM

This film offers a quiet exploration of rural China, examining the concept of harmony as an enduring value, and reflects on the relationship between humans, nature, and society through a lyrical, meditative approach.

Friday, March 28 – "Bodies in Motion and Film" at 7:00 PM

Curated by Screen Dance International, this program showcases dance films from around the world, highlighting the intersection of movement and cinema. These works celebrate both creativity and the diversity of dance arts.

Saturday, March 29 – "Devo" at 5:30 PM

A recent documentary that traces Devo’s 50-year career, examining their evolution from art school provocateurs to pioneers of pop culture. Directed by Chris Smith (2024), this film includes rare archival footage and interviews with band members.

Sunday, March 30 – "SCREAM IT OUT OF YOU: Six Films by Luther Price" at 12:00 PM

This program explores the work of Luther Price (1962–2020), whose experimental films addressed themes such as identity, decay, and the blending of pleasure and pain. His films remain influential in avant-garde cinema.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Death of a Unicorn" — OPENS FRIDAY, MARCH 28 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

A premiere of the SXSW Film Festival — A father (Paul Rudd) and daughter (Jenna Ortega) accidentally hit and kill a unicorn while en route to a weekend retreat, where his billionaire boss (Richard E. Grant) seeks to exploit the creature’s miraculous curative properties. From director Alex Scharfman and also starring Will Poulter and Téa Leoni.

"The Penguin Lessons" — OPENS FRIDAY, MARCH 28 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

A premiere of the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival – Inspired by the true story of a disillusioned Englishman who went to work in a school in Argentina in 1976. Expecting an easy ride, Tom discovers a divided nation and a class of unteachable students. However, after he rescues a penguin from an oil-slicked beach, his life is turned upside-down. Starring Steve Coogan ("Alan Partridge," "The Trip" series, "Philomena") and from director Peter Cattaneo (1998 Best Picture/Best Director nominee for "The Full Monty")

"Thank You Very Much" — OPENS MONDAY, MARCH 31 AT THE MICHIGAN

A look at the all-too-short life and career of enigmatic comedy legend, performance artist, and "song and dance man" Andy Kaufman, including never-before-seen footage and intimate interviews with friends, colleagues and family members.

From director Alex Braverman and from producers behind "Won’t You Be My Neighbor" and "Uncut Gems".

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"The French Dispatch" — PLAYS TUESDAY, APRIL 1 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Complete Wes Anderson Film Series

Wes Anderson’s love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in "The French Dispatch." Starring Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, and Timothée Chalamet.

"Inugami" — PLAYS THURSDAY, APRIL 3 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Masato Harada: A Life in Cinema Film Series

Sponsored by the University of Michigan Center for Japanese Studies

A teacher begins an affair with a woman who is descended from the guardians of an ancient canine deity. From writer/director Masato Harada.

"Heat" — PLAYS THURSDAY, APRIL 3 AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Master criminal Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) is trying to control the rogue actions of one of his men, while also planning one last big heist before retiring. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Hanna (Al Pacino) attempts to track down McCauley as he deals with the chaos in his own life, including the infidelity of his wife (Diane Venora) and the mental health of his stepdaughter (Natalie Portman). McCauley and Hanna discover a mutual respect, even as they try to thwart each other's plans. From writer/director Michael Mann.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Black Bag"

When his wife, intelligence agent Kathryn, is suspected of committing treason, her husband, intelligence agent George Woodhouse is assigned to investigate her. He faces the ultimate test - faithfulness to his marriage or loyalty to his country. Directed by Steven Soderbergh ("Traffic", "Out of Sight", "Oceans" trilogy) and starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender.

"Mickey 17"

From the Director of "Parasite," Bong Joon-ho, the film stars Robert Pattinson as an "expendable" - a disposable crew member on a space mission, selected for dangerous tasks because he can be renewed if his body dies, with his memories largely intact. With one regeneration, though, things go very wrong.

"No Other Land"

WINNER of the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

For half a decade, Basel Adra, a Palestinian activist, films his community of Masafer Yatta being destroyed by Israel’s occupation, as he builds an unlikely alliance with a journalist from the other side who joins his fight. From directors Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor.

"Anora"

WINNER of the Academy Award for Best Picture, as well as Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Actress.

A young escort from Brooklyn meets and impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairy tale is threatened as his parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

