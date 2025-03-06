Cinema Chat: 2025 Oscars recap, plus 'Mickey 17' and 'The Rule of Jenny Pen' open in downtown Ann Arbor

ACADEMY AWARDS RECAP



Best Picture – "Anora"

Best Actor – Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

Best Supporting Actor – Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"

Best Actress – Mikey Madison, "Anora"

Best Supporting Actress – Zoe Saldana, "Emilia Perez"

Best Original Screenplay – "Anora"

Best Adapted Screenplay – "Conclave"

"BEYOND THE BRIDGE: A SOLUTION TO HOMELESSNESS" FILM AND PANEL DISCUSSION AT THE MICHIGAN THEATER

Ann Arbor, MI – Local communities are reporting the fastest-rising rate of homelessness in our history. A meaningful event is coming to SE Michigan that examines this pressing issue and explores possible solutions to homelessness. Join us for a powerful evening that features a screening of the documentary film Beyond the Bridge: A Solution to Homelessness, followed by a panel discussion with the film’s director and local experts and officials. The event will be held on Tuesday, March 11 at 6 PM at the Michigan Theater and is free and open to the public but an RSVP is required.

Beyond the Bridge, from critically acclaimed filmmakers Don Sawyer and Tim Hashko, is a documentary film that examines the root causes of homelessness and explores comprehensive solutions. The film team drove over 40,000 miles to visit 12 cities and dozens of service providers and policymakers to try and find solutions. The film highlights the importance of a coordinated homeless response system, engaging law enforcement, judicial systems, business leaders, service providers, volunteers, and local leadership, all working within a single homeless response system set upon a foundation of Housing First with supportive services where needed.

The screening will be followed by panel discussion moderated by Beth Angell, dean of the UM School of Social Work and Christopher Taylor, mayor of the city of Ann Arbor; panelists include the film’s director, Don Sawyer, Jennifer Hall, executive director of the Ann Arbor Housing Commission, Roshanak Mehdipanah, associate professor at the UM School of Public Health, and Molly Smith, Avalon Housing's director of services.

This event is sponsored by the University of Michigan School of Social Work ENGAGE, Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, and Poverty Solutions, the City of Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, and Washtenaw Housing Alliance, and contributors include the University of Michigan School of Social Work and Public Health, the Ann Arbor Housing Development Corporation (Ann Arbor Housing Commission), and Avalon Housing.

Event Details:



Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Time: 6 PM – 8:30 PM

5:15 PM - 6 PM U-M faculty research on display in the lobby 6 PM - 7:30 PM screening of the documentary 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM panel discussion

6 PM – 8:30 PM Venue: Michigan Theater, 603 East Liberty Street Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Admission: Free! Please RSVP to reserve your spot

Free! Please RSVP to reserve your spot RSVP: https://bit.ly/BeyondTheBridgeA2

https://bit.ly/BeyondTheBridgeA2 More information on the film: visit https://asolutiontohomelessness.com/

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Mickey 17" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

From the Director of "Parasite," Bong Joon-ho, the film stars Robert Pattinson as an "expendable" - a disposable crew member on a space mission, selected for dangerous tasks because he can be renewed if his body dies, with his memories largely intact. With one regeneration, though, things go very wrong.

"The Rule of Jenny Pen" — OPENS FRIDAY, MARCH 7 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

Recovering from a stroke at an assisted living facility, a judge encounters a psychopathic patient who uses a hand puppet to abuse fellow residents. From director James Ashcroft and starring Geoffrey Rush and John Lithgow.

"No Other Land" — OPENS FRIDAY, MARCH 7 AT THE MICHIGAN

WINNER of the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

For half a decade, Basel Adra, a Palestinian activist, films his community of Masafer Yatta being destroyed by Israel’s occupation, as he builds an unlikely alliance with a journalist from the other side who joins his fight. From directors Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Eraserhead" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Legendary director David Lynch’s first feature film, and longtime darling of the midnight film circuit, starring his longtime collaborator and "Twin Peaks" alum Jack Nance.

Henry Spencer tries to survive his industrial environment, his angry girlfriend, and the unbearable screams of his newborn mutant child in this surreal nightmare. Heralded as one of the greatest films of all time and an influence by artists such as Stanley Kubrick, Darren Aronofsky, and H. R. Giger.

"House" — PLAYS FRIDAY, MARCH 7 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, MARCH 13 AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Japanese comedy horror film directed and produced by Nobuhiko Obayashi. It is about a schoolgirl traveling with her six friends to her ailing aunt's country home, where they come face to face with evil spirits, a demonic house cat, a bloodthirsty piano, and other ghoulish visions. Equally absurd and nightmarish, this film might have been beamed to Earth from some other planet.

"I, The Executioner" — PLAYS SATURDAY, MARCH 8 AT 1 PM AT THE STATE (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the Korean Cinema Now Film Series

Sponsored by the University of Michigan Nam Center for Korean Studies.

The veteran detectives renowned for always getting their man are back in action! Detective Seo Do-cheol (Hwang Jung-min) and his Major Crime Investigation Division tirelessly track down criminals day and night, often at the expense of their personal lives. When the murder of a professor reveals links to past cases, suspicions of a serial killer arise, plunging the country into turmoil. As Major Crimes delves into the investigation, the killer taunts them by publicly releasing a teaser online, indicating the next victim, and intensifying the chaos. To tackle the escalating threat, the team brings in idealistic rookie officer Park Sun-woo (Jung Hae-in), leading to unexpected twists in the case's trajectory. From director Ryoo Seung-wan.

"The Grand Budapest Hotel" — PLAYS TUESDAY, MARCH 11 AND WEDNESDAY, MARCH 12 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Complete Wes Anderson Film Series

In the 1930s, the Grand Budapest Hotel is a popular European ski resort, presided over by concierge Gustave H., played by Ralph Fiennes. Zero, a junior lobby boy, becomes Gustave's friend and protege. From writer/director Wes Anderson and also starring Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe, Jeff Goldblum, Jude Law, Harvey Keitel, Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Saorise Ronan, F. Murray Abraham, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, Tom Wilkinson, and Owen Wilson.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Flow"

WINNER of the Academy Award for Best Animated Film.

A wondrous journey, through realms natural and mystical, Flow follows a courageous cat after his home is devastated by a great flood. Teaming up with a capybara, a lemur, a bird, and a dog to navigate a boat in search of dry land, they must rely on trust, courage, and wits to survive the perils of a newly aquatic planet. From the boundless imagination of the award-winning Gints Zilbalodis ("Away") comes a thrilling animated spectacle as well as a profound meditation on the fragility of the environment and the spirit of friendship and community.

"Riff Raff"

From the director of "Empire State," Dito Montiel. A former criminal’s ordinary life turns upside down when his old family shows up for a long-awaited reunion in this comedy. Featuring Jennifer Coolidge, Ed Harris, Bill Murray and Pete Davidson.

2025 Oscar-Nominated Short Films

Presenting all three categories: Animated, Live Action and Documentary

Since 2006, ShortsTV has proudly brought the Oscar® Nominated Short Films to audiences across the globe.

"Anora"

WINNER of the Academy Award for Best Picture, as well as Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Actress.

A young escort from Brooklyn meets and impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairy tale is threatened as his parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled.

"The Brutalist"

WINNER of the Academy Award for Best Actor, Best Original Score, and Best Cinematography

Escaping postwar Europe, visionary architect László Toth (Adrien Brody) arrives in America to rebuild his life, his career, and his marriage. On his own in a strange new country, László settles in Pennsylvania, where the wealthy and prominent industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce) recognizes his talent. From director Brady Corbet ("Vox Lux") and also starring Felicity Jones.

