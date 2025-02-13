Cinema Chat: 'Captain America: Brave New World' opens in Ann Arbor tonight, Oscar-nominated shorts play at the Michigan Theater

"A LETTER TO THE WEST SIDE" DREW A NEAR SELLOUT CROWD AT THE MICHIGAN THEATER LAST WEEKEND!!!

The documentary explores the challenges of Ann Arbor’s historically Black West Side neighborhood, as well as the de facto segregation by redlining, the practice of denying people credit for housing based on race.

The screening was joined by director Kameron Donald for a post-film discussion as well as insight in the creative process of the film and around almost 1,000 attendees for a tremendous celebration of this resilient community.

Ann Arbor Housing Commission will present a second screening on Wednesday, February 26th at 6:00 PM – Tickets available on Eventbrite.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Captain America: Brave New World" — OPENS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14 AT THE STATE, OPENS TONIGHT AT THE MULTIPLEX

Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero Sam Wilson, who's officially taken up the mantle of Captain America and finds himself in the middle of an international incident after meeting with President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford).

Also starring Tim Blake Nelson and Giancarlo Esposito, and from writer/director Julius Onah of "LUCE," which premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and earned him an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Director.

2025 Oscar-Nominated Short Films — OPENS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14 AT THE MICHIGAN

Presenting all three categories: Animated, Live Action and Documentary – this is your annual chance to predict the winners (and have the edge in your Oscar pool)! The Academy Awards take place Sunday, March 2nd.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Chronicle of My Mother" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Masato Harada: A Life in Cinema Film Series

Sponsored by the University of Michigan Center for Japanese Studies

Kosaku Igami, a best-selling novelist, has used his family as comedic fodder in all his books. He must come to terms with the toll his behavior has inflicted, as his mother struggles with dementia. From writer/director Masato Harada.

"Se7en" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

A new 4K restoration! Two detectives, a rookie and a veteran, hunt a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as his motives. From writer/director David Fincher and starring Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kevin Spacey.

"Singin' in the Rain" — PLAYS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

A spoof of the turmoil that afflicted the movie industry in the late 1920s when movies went from silent to sound. A silent film star falls for a chorus girl just as he and his delusionally jealous screen partner are trying to make the difficult transition to talking pictures. Starring Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O'Connor.

"Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" — PLAYS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20 AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

When their relationship turns sour, a couple undergoes a medical procedure to have each other erased from their memories forever. Starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet.

From director Michel Gondry and screenwriter Charlie Kaufman ("Being John Malkovich", "Adaptation", "Anomolisa’", both of whom won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

"Fantastic Mr. Fox" — PLAYS SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16 AT 1:30 PM AND TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Complete Wes Anderson Film Series

An urbane fox cannot resist returning to his farm raiding ways and then must help his community survive the farmers' retaliation. Starring George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Michael Gambon, Willem Dafoe, and Owen Wilson

With a score by Alexandre Desplat (Academy Award winner for "The Grand Budapest Hotel" and "The Shape of Water") and soundtrack featuring Jarvis Cocker, The Beach Boys, Burl Ives, The Rolling Stones, and more!

"Ahmad Alive" & "Bisan": Stories Straight from Gaza Double Feature — PLAYS MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Falasteen on Screen Film Series

Two raw, fearless short documentaries from Seen Palestine/Seen TV that cut through the media blackout to bring you real stories from Gaza. Proceeds will benefit Seen.TV, "supporting the next generation of Palestinian storytellers and journalists."



"Ahmad Alive" — Meet Ahmad Ghunaim, a vlogger who never planned on becoming a war correspondent. In a split second, his house was bombed, and he was left a refugee on the streets. Despite it all, Ahmad grabbed his phone, documented the devastation, and let the world in on what most media won’t show.

— Meet Ahmad Ghunaim, a vlogger who never planned on becoming a war correspondent. In a split second, his house was bombed, and he was left a refugee on the streets. Despite it all, Ahmad grabbed his phone, documented the devastation, and let the world in on what most media won’t show. "Bisan" — Hundreds of Palestinian journalists have been killed or forced out. But Bisan Owda stayed put. Armed with her phone and fearless determination, Bisan refuses to let the world ignore what’s happening in Gaza. She’s an Emmy winner who risked everything to show us the brutal reality of occupation and bombardment. This is journalism in its truest form—dangerous, defiant, and absolutely necessary.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"I'm Still Here"

Nominated for 3 Academy Awards: Best Picture (the first Brazilian-produced film to be nominated in this category), Best International Feature, and Best Actress (Fernanda Torres)

Set between 1970 to 2014, Eunice Paiva, a mother and activist, copes with the disappearance of her husband, the dissident politician Rubens Paiva, during the military dictatorship in Brazil.

"Anora"

Nominated for 6 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director (Sean Baker) and Best Actress (Mikey Madison)

A young escort from Brooklyn meets and impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairy tale is threatened as his parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled.

"The Seed of the Sacred Fig"

Shot entirely in secret, Mohammad Rasoulof’s award-winning thriller, this film centers on a family thrust into the public eye when Iman is appointed as an investigating judge in Tehran. As political unrest erupts in the streets, Iman realizes that his job is even more dangerous than expected, making him increasingly paranoid and distrustful, even of his own wife Najmeh and daughters Sana and Rezvan.

"Nickel Boys"

Elwood Curtis' college dreams are shattered when he's sentenced to Nickel Academy, a brutal reformatory in the Jim Crow South. Clinging to his optimistic worldview, Elwood strikes up a friendship with Turner, a fellow Black teen who dispenses fundamental tips for survival.

Starring newcomers Brandon Wilson and Ethan Herisse, from director RaMell Ross, and based on the novel by Colson Whitehead, which won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.

"The Brutalist"

Escaping postwar Europe, visionary architect László Toth (Adrien Brody) arrives in America to rebuild his life, his career, and his marriage. On his own in a strange new country, László settles in Pennsylvania, where the wealthy and prominent industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce) recognizes his talent.

From director Brady Corbet ("Vox Lux") and also starring Felicity Jones.

WINNER of the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture, Drama; Best Actor for Adrien Brody; and Best Director for Brady Corbet, among several other nominations.

"A Complete Unknown"

Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, this film follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan’s (Timothée Chalamet) meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts – his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation – culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

From director James Mangold ("Ford v Ferrari") and also starring Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, and Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez.

"Flow"

Selected as the Latvian entry for Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards.

The film follows a courageous cat after his home is devastated by a great flood. Teaming up with a capybara, a lemur, a bird, and a dog to navigate a boat in search of dry land, they must rely on trust, courage, and wits to survive the perils of a newly aquatic planet.

A wondrous journey, through realms natural and mystical. An animated spectacle as well as a profound meditation on the fragility of the environment and the spirit of friendship and community.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

