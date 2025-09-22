-
The University Musical Society (UMS) is partnering once again with the Ypsilanti Freighthouse to bring live musical events and fun activities this fall. Lee Van Roth spoke with UMS Community and Audience Programs Manager, Justine Sedky, about what to expect at the Freighthouse this month.
-
WEMU's John Bommarito spoke to Tiffany Gridiron about her appearance at this weekend's Detroit Jazz Festival.
-
One of the great forms of art is music. It speaks a universal language, and when issues seek to divide us, music can be the force to unite us. Music is, once again, a part of the upcoming Ann Arbor Art Fair. WEMU presents the Summer Sounds-Music on Main Stage, programmed by The Ark at the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair.. WEMU's David Fair spoke with Summer Art Fair executive director Karen Delhey about the music and other special activities available as you make the walk through the downtown streets during the three-day Ann Arbor Art Fair.
-
Musicians of all levels across Ann Arbor will come together Saturday for Make Music Day. It's an open‑air celebration where anyone can listen or pick up an instrument and play along. WEMU’s Ana Longoria has more.
-
Cinema Chat: The Michigan Theater celebrates Juneteenth and Make Music Day; 'Elio' and '28 Years Later' open nationwideLooking for additional summer activities? Now is a good time to head to the movies! WEMU's David Fair is joined by Marquee Arts cinema programming director Nick Alderink to chat about this week's upcoming films and special screenings and events!
-
WEMU continues to celebrate its 60th anniversary, and it’s a great opportunity to highlight the evolution of the station and some of its landmark moments. Partnerships have benefited the station, community organizations and, most importantly, you. One such collaboration is WEMU’s partnership with UMS. WEMU's David Fair looked into how the collaboration was forged with the two people who made it happen: UMS president emeritus Ken Fischer and Alberto Nacif, the former host of Cuban Fantasy on WEMU.
-
AAPS music teachers continue talks with school board over request for permanent auditoriums in new school buildingsAnn Arbor Public Schools music teachers have engaged with the school board about revising architectural plans to include auditoriums in the new school construction. WEMU’s Ana Longoria has the story.
-
Several music instructors in the Ann Arbor schools have expressed concern over about the design of school design plans. As WEMU's Ana Longoria reports, they are specifically worried about a lack of permanent auditorium space.
-
John Bommarito speaks with Michael Michelon from the Ann Arbor Summer Festival.
-
There is a rich history at the West Park Bandshell in Ann Arbor. The deteriorating venue has been closed since 2021 and is likely to be demolished but the memories will remain. WEMU’s John Stockwell takes you on a historical journey of the Bandshell, with recollections of local and national performers that used the venue to entertain and create community.
-
Michael Jewett spoke with NEA Jazz Master Kenny Barron about his appearance at The Ark with the University of Michigan Jazz Showcase.
-
Justine Sedky from UMS discusses the April residency at the Ypsilanti Freighthouse with John Bommarito.
-
Washtenaw United: Willis Patterson Our Own Thing Chorale enhances Washtenaw County through music and educationSince 1972, the Willis Patterson Our Own Thing Chorale has performed throughout the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti area. But it is not just a singing group. It is an educational institution aimed at serving the youth in the region and their families, and at the fore is the commitment to ensuring the African American concert spiritual remains a viable part of the community's artistic landscape. Donna Smith and LaVonte’ Heard from the Chorale joined WEMU's David Fair for this week’s "Washtenaw United."
-
NPR's Bobby Carter discusses the Tiny Desk Contest with John Bommarito.