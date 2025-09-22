One of the great forms of art is music. It speaks a universal language, and when issues seek to divide us, music can be the force to unite us. Music is, once again, a part of the upcoming Ann Arbor Art Fair. WEMU presents the Summer Sounds-Music on Main Stage, programmed by The Ark at the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair.. WEMU's David Fair spoke with Summer Art Fair executive director Karen Delhey about the music and other special activities available as you make the walk through the downtown streets during the three-day Ann Arbor Art Fair.

