The United Way of Washtenaw County has chosen the leader of the Washtenaw County Health Department as its 2022 Woman of the Year. Jimena Loveluck has spent over three decades working in the public health realm and continues the quest to create equity in care accessibility and health outcomes. She became chief health officer for Washtenaw County just months before the pandemic hit. The manner in which she has led the department and engaged the community has led to the award recognition. The legacy she continues to build made her the perfect choice as our first guest on WEMU's Washtenaw United Women’s History Month series.