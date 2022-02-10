-
Washtenaw United: UWWC Woman of the Year Jimena Loveluck - Working for equity and equality in public health for three decadesThe United Way of Washtenaw County has chosen the leader of the Washtenaw County Health Department as its 2022 Woman of the Year. Jimena Loveluck has spent over three decades working in the public health realm and continues the quest to create equity in care accessibility and health outcomes. She became chief health officer for Washtenaw County just months before the pandemic hit. The manner in which she has led the department and engaged the community has led to the award recognition. The legacy she continues to build made her the perfect choice as our first guest on WEMU's Washtenaw United Women’s History Month series.
-
We continue our final "Washtenaw United" Black History Month conversation. Today, we’ve been talking policing with Ann Arbor Police Chief Michael Cox and Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton. In part one, they delved into the history of policing through a personal prism. In this second part, they discuss reform, challenges, progress and relationship building.