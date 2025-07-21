Washtenaw United: Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels driving through uncertainty

ABOUT BARBARA NIESS-MAY:

Barbara Niess-May joined YMOW in early 2024 as the second President/CEO in the organization’s 50-year history, bringing with her over 30 years of experience building strong resources to support the Ypsilanti community.

Prior to her most recent position as Development Manager at The King Center, Barbara served as Executive Director of SafeHouse Center in Ann Arbor, transforming the organization into a progressive service provider supporting survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Barbara holds master’s degrees in social work and public administration from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, as well as a bachelor’s degree in political science and journalism from the University of Evansville, Ind.

Barbara’s commitment to community extends beyond her job to include volunteer roles with the Washtenaw County Circles Program, Rotary Club of Ann Arbor, the United States Adventure Racing Association DEI committee, and the First United Methodist Church Anti-Racism Work Group in Brighton. She is working toward becoming an ordained deacon in the United Methodist church.

TRANSCRIPTION:

David Fair: This is 89.1 WEMU, and welcome to this week's edition of Washtenaw United. It is our weekly exploration of equity and opportunity in our community. I'm David Fair, and with the federal spending plan now signed into law, there are a lot of service organizations that, to some degree, remain in a place of uncertainty. What we do know is that in exchange for tax cuts, social safety net program funding is being cut. That includes Medicaid and the SNAP food assistance program. But the entire impact of the federal budget is something that will unfold over a period of time. Now, our guest this morning is Barbara Niess-May. She is President and CEO of Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels. And thanks for making time to talk again today, Barbara! I appreciate it.

Barbara Niess-May: Looking forward to our conversation about our work on the east side of 23!

David Fair: Have you fully unraveled all of the real and potential impacts of the federal budget bill on Meals on Wheels?

Barbara Niess-May: No. The quick answer to that question is that we do expect some measure of impact. It's just that it hasn't been communicated. We still are sitting with the fact that the staff that was handling these sorts of investments in our communities don't exist. And so, we don't know actually where the funding is going to fit to be put out. And we don't know how much is actually going to happen or going to be distributed. We heard through the grapevine that there are some cuts that we will be anticipating. It just hasn't been made very clear. And that's not just for the funding for Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels. We recognize that senior neighbors that we serve also rely on Social Security and SNAP and other programs, and we know that those are facing some major cuts. I'm hearing rumors that there's an expectation that the state fills the gap. I don't know of any state that could potentially fill that big of a gap.

David Fair: Yeah, that is quite a gap to fill! And if it is in fact to be filled, then where does it come from and what does it cost? So, a lot of questions on that front. The restructuring of the federal Health and Human Services Department has created some turmoil. The Administration for Community Living has been dismantled. That agency contributes about $250,000 to Ypsi Meals on Wheels. Is that money that will continue from a different part of the U.S. Health and and Services Department?

Barbara Niess-May: We haven't been informed, no. And the way we would be informed is that we receive the funding through the Office of Community and Economic Development at Washtenaw County, which receives the funding from AgeWays, which is a regional area agency on aging, which received the funding from the state of Michigan, which receives the funding for the federal government. So, there hasn't been a trickle down, and I check in weekly with the Office of Community and Economic Development, as well as the area agency on Aging--ours is called AgeWays. And there just isn't information flowing. And so, we're already planning for next year's budget. Our budget year starts January 1st, and I am starting to put together budget numbers. And I have to admit there are days where I wonder if it's a fool's errand to count on any federal funding. It's just not clear. But at the end of the day, I have to count on it not being there. And that is half of our food budget and is a significant portion of our budget.

David Fair: Our Washtenaw United conversation with Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels President and CEO Barbara Niess-May continues on 89.1 WEMU. You're delivering meals to roughly 450 homebound people right now, but there are about 1,700 in Ypsillanti that could use the service. There is a commitment from Washtenaw County government through the voter-approved Older Persons Service Millage to help with funding. What is that going to do for you as you try and figure out where the gaps are and how much you'll need?

Barbara Niess-May: Well, that's not fully clear yet. You may or may not know that they passed the final language on the policy for the distribution of the funds and for the Office on Aging Services on July 2nd. And it has been very well-known that senior nutrition services are very high on the priority list. All of the Meals on Wheels programs in the county came together and talked about what it is that could make a difference this year and then how we would love to see things moving forward in the future. I sincerely believe that there will be a very helpful impact. And thank goodness this is something that got passed because it will certainly lessen the impact.

David Fair: We know that we are in an aging community. Have you projected forward to determine how many more are going to be in need of your services over the next decade?

Barbara Niess-May: I mean, we've been taking a very close look at it. And like you had shared just earlier, approximately 1,700 are in need in our service area, which touches from the southern part of Superior Township to the northern part, just north of Milan. And I would expect that we would want to count on at least a 10 to 15% rise every year of eligible clients starting in about 2027.

David Fair: And that, of course, is going to be exacerbated when or if those Medicaid cuts scheduled for 2027 go into effect, right?

Barbara Niess-May: Yes. I mean, some people might wonder is this really something that....like, how worried should we be? We should be very worried, because when we think about it, especially for those we serve, three major programs that support our folks are Meals on Wheels, SNAP, and Medicaid and Social Security. And so, without those four programs, we're talking about not being able to pay rent, not having adequate health insurance, not having food, things like that. And I mean, the good news is we're in a community where people care, and there are other potential avenues, but there not as comprehensive at what's just keeping them going right now. And as I've shared before, the vast majority of those we serve live at or below the poverty level. It's a bit of a disaster, and we're here keeping our heads down, doing the work to make sure that people are fed every day. And we do get a lot of questions about are your services going to end? Is something going to change? And what I can say today is that the organization, our board, and, I would believe, our supporters are going to find a way to make that we continue to do this. We just don't know how. And when we don't get information in a timely manner, it makes it harder to pivot to make things happen. I also believe that we can't philanthropy our way out of this bigger picture problem. My imagination can't really take us into what will really happen.

David Fair: You are listening to Washtenaw United on WEMU, and we're talking with Barbara Niess-May, the President and CEO of Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels. As you touched on, the state Legislature has yet to pass its fiscal year budget. And so, we don't know what's going to be coming from that in particular. I've talked with other non-profits and service-oriented organizations throughout the community. Some are trying to adopt or draft at least three or four different budgets because of the uncertainties. How are you approaching that budget process?

Barbara Niess-May: You know, I'm so glad to hear that others are doing that, and we are, too. We did write a contingency plan that the board approved this past February. And our first plan is to raise the money. And right now, I am in the process of recruiting new talent to do development work to prepare us for this and reaching out to community partners who want to stand with us and ensure that we're able to get meals to people who need it. What's also really important for us to communicate into the community is that we really believe that supporters will support us, and we want our senior neighbors to feel assured that meals are going to continue to come. And beyond that, if we made any changes in that thinking or that process, we would be getting the word out via news media and our social media. But right now, I just can't say that we can be in that position, and the board is just starting the conversations on the budget. We did see a slight reduction in the United Way funds that we're also needing to pay attention to as well.

David Fair: You touched on something that is the most important component of all of this, and that is that, beyond the organization itself, this is about people. For many of the housebound residents that you serve, it's the only human contact there is in a given day or week, right?

Barbara Niess-May: Exactly! I mean, I think about if we weren't there, some people would not have outside contact for many, many days on end. And as I have shared with you before, this is sacred work. We're bringing food to people who otherwise would not be able to go out and get it themselves. And also, we are serving in food deserts. I think I've shared with your listeners before that we have two grocery store on our 16 routes, which is meaningful. And on top of that, the loved ones of those that we serve also are constrained. They often are working two and three jobs, have children, and they would love to be able to take care of their loved one more. They just can't because they're trying to make their ends meet. And as we've surveyed those that served, many of them were in the service industry. And so, they're incredibly grateful because they know how hard this work is. And they're very grateful that when we see them and do a wellness check and help advocate for them through our case management programs, help them to age in place safely with our consultive occupational therapists, we serve a very important role in their lives.

David Fair: Well, thank you for taking the time to update us, Barbara! Obviously, a lot of uncertainty still lay ahead, and we'll have occasion to talk again.

Barbara Niess-May: Well, thank you so much for your time and care for throughout the community! It means a lot, and I'm always happy to provide updates as we have them! Thank you, David!

David Fair: That is Barbara Niess-May. She is President and CEO of Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels and has been our guest on Washtenaw United. For more information on the organization and the work it's doing, stop by our website at WEMU.org. Washtenaw United is produced in partnership with the United Way for Southeastern Michigan, and you hear it every Monday. I'm David Fair, and this is your community NPR station, 89.1 WEMU-FM Ypsilanti.

