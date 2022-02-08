-
The Washtenaw County Health Department is launching a new program to help residents without health insurance get treated for COVID-19. WEMU’s Taylor Pinson has more.
-
Washtenaw County hasn’t been hit with much snow this winter … yet! So, in order to be prepared, the county road commission is in need of snowplow operators. WEMU’s Josh Hakala reports.
-
Officials tracking homelessness in Washtenaw County are noticing a significant increase in people seeking emergency shelter - and wondering if it’s tied to an increase in evictions. WEMU’s Cathy Shafran explains.
-
Washtenaw United: Washtenaw County Health Department amps up its fight against the growing opioid epidemicThe opioid epidemic is growing worse, nationally and here at home in Washtenaw County. In the first six months of this year, 36 people have died of overdoses. That follows a 28% increase in such deaths in 2021. Washtenaw County is investing in comprehensive ways to address the problem that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Washtenaw County Health Officer Jimena Loveluck joins WEMU's David Fair for a look at the problem and the manner in which it is being addressed.
-
Washtenaw County is checking a number of things off its to-do list with $4 million dollars in funding from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan. WEMU’s Josh Hakala reports.
-
With families gathering for Thanksgiving, health officials are concerned about the further spread of the respiratory illness RSV. As WEMU’s Josh Hakala reports, the illness has been filling up hospitals with babies and young children but is also a threat to older adults.
-
Bipartisan boards in each of Michigan’s 83 counties have now certified the results of this month’s election. Colin Jackson has more on the next steps.
-
Thanksgiving meals are being offered Thursday across Washtenaw County for those who are alone or in need of a warm meal. And the latest data shows the numbers in need may be growing this year. WEMU’s Cathy Shafran has the details.
-
Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services is reporting a puzzling set of numbers as they track COVID-19 impacts this week. WEMU’s Cathy Shafran explains.
-
Washtenaw County is one of three counties in the state of Michigan where votes cast by absentee ballots outnumbered those cast in person. WEMU’s Josh Hakala reports.