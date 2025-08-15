© 2025 WEMU
WCHD finds significant disparities in recent Maternal and Infant Health Report

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published August 15, 2025 at 6:10 AM EDT
Woman holding the hand of her baby son.
Helena Lopes
/
Pexels
Woman holding the hand of her baby son.

The Washtenaw County Health Department has released its Maternal and Infant Health Report. The data reveals various disparities in the community.

The Washtenaw County Health Department's most recent data shows local infant mortality rates have been decreasing overall.

Susan Ringler-Cerniglia is the spokesperson for the health department. She says a concerning discovery was that African-American babies have a 3.5 times higher mortality rate than white babies. She adds pregnant Asian and Pacific Islanders were also found to have higher gestational diabetes rates than other demographics.

“We persistently see that difference between racial and ethnic groups that isn’t necessarily well-explained.”

Ringler-Cerniglia says those racial and ethnic disparities can be decreased and closed. She says the health department will continue to work to ensure local mothers and infants have equal access to proper care and support.

