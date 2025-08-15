WCHD finds significant disparities in recent Maternal and Infant Health Report

The Washtenaw County Health Department has released its Maternal and Infant Health Report. The data reveals various disparities in the community.

The Washtenaw County Health Department's most recent data shows local infant mortality rates have been decreasing overall.

Susan Ringler-Cerniglia is the spokesperson for the health department. She says a concerning discovery was that African-American babies have a 3.5 times higher mortality rate than white babies. She adds pregnant Asian and Pacific Islanders were also found to have higher gestational diabetes rates than other demographics.

“We persistently see that difference between racial and ethnic groups that isn’t necessarily well-explained.”

Ringler-Cerniglia says those racial and ethnic disparities can be decreased and closed. She says the health department will continue to work to ensure local mothers and infants have equal access to proper care and support.

