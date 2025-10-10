The business community in Washtenaw County is central to the health of the local economy. WEMU has teamed with the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber to take a closer look at local businesses and the people that make them run. On the 2nd Friday of every month, we’ll bring you "Washtenaw Business Lens" and explore the perspectives on how local, state and national news impacts our business community, and ultimately you. The chamber’s Andy LaBarre will be here each month and bring with him a special guest. In this inaugural edition of "Washtenaw Business Lens," Andy and WEMU's David Fair look at federal immigration policy and its impact on the business community. Their guest is Phillis Engelbert. She owns three vegan establishments in Ann Arbor, those being: Detroit Street Filling Station, The Lunch Room Bakery & Café, and North Star Lounge.

