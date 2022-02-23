Colin Jackson
Michigan House Democrats are renewing their call to get a hearing for stalled bi-partisan ethics legislation. Colin Jackson has more.
New rules for Michigan’s marijuana industry took effect on Monday. Colin Jackson has more.
A divided Michigan Senate, on Thursday, approved bills that lower the state’s individual and corporate income taxes. As Colin Jackson reports, the bills would drop tax rates below 4%.
Michigan Senate Transportation Committee hears testimony on advanced air mobility, automated delivery billsBills dealing with future technology, like flying cars and delivery robots, received hearings Wednesday before the state Senate Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Colin Jackson has more.
Michigan House lawmakers have passed a multi-billion-dollar tax cut. Colin Jackson has more on Tuesday’s action.
For the first time since 2016, Michigan's four-year high school graduation dropped last year. As Colin Jackson reports, that's according to the latest state data.
Michigan’s redistricting commission found out it’s likely facing a projected budget shortfall of over a million dollars—and gave itself a raise Thursday. Colin Jackson has more.
A bill to cut income taxes and let people over the age of 62 claim certain exemptions made it out of a state House committee Thursday. Colin Jackson has more.
Bills regulating prescription drug intermediaries have been signed into law by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. As Colin Jackson reports, these intermediaries are known as “pharmacy benefit managers.”
Bills before the House Judiciary Committee would expand access to courts that provide people services like drug or mental health treatment. Colin Jackson has more.