Consumable hemp product bills heading to Michigan House

89.1 WEMU | By Colin Jackson
Published December 23, 2025 at 5:41 AM EST
Cannabis gummies.
Elsa Olofsson
/
Flickr
Cannabis gummies.

Bills passed by the Michigan Senate would set a lower THC threshold for regulating a product as marijuana or “consumable hemp.”

THC is the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

The package would treat products with more than 1.75 milligrams THC per container like marijuana sold in dispensaries.

Lower dosage products could be licensed and sold in stores.

Blain Becktold with the industrial hemp trade group “I-Hemp” says the THC milligram threshold is too low.

“We really need it to be 5 in order for people to be able to receive the benefit from the products that they're using for pain relief for depression whatever might be they're using it for.”

Democratic state Senator Dayna Polehanki says the lower threshold was a compromise with lawmakers worried about safety.

“That's really the dividing line. Does it get you high? Does it not get you high?”

The bills now head to the state House of Representatives.

Colin Jackson
Colin Jackson is the Capitol reporter for the Michigan Public Radio Network.
Colin Jackson
