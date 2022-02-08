-
Did you know that the “Green Book” for Ann Arbor in 1947 included a boarding house for African Americans that is still in use today?
-
Did you know that the first African American woman to live in the dormitories at the University of Michigan won the hearts of such legendary writers as Langston Hughes and Arthur Miller?
-
Did you know that a former national executive director of the YMCA and President and CEO of UNICEF was motivated to excel by a dish of ice cream in Ann Arbor?
-
Did you know an organization called “The Negro-Caucasian Club” was established at the University of Michigan in 1925, one of the first groups of its kind on any American campus?
-
Did you know that there is a bus tour that takes its riders to locations connected to the Underground Railroad and the Civil War in Washtenaw County?
-
Did you know an oral history exists that chronicles the rich history of African Americans in Ypsilanti over several generations?
-
Did you know that a track athlete once hailed as "The World's Fastest Human" was a black man who attended the University of Michigan?
-
Did you know the City of Ann Arbor is granting historic status to the house where America’s first Black poet laureate once lived?
-
Did you know that an escaped slave from Virginia became matriarch to one the earliest and most noteworthy Black families in Ypsilanti?
-
It is Black History Month, and not everyone is on board. There are some in the Black community that are upset that Black History is relegated to one month a year, noting that Black history is American History. How do you feel about it? We're going to look at that and the historical bias in education. WEMU's David Fair discussed it with activist, poet, and co-founder of "Black Men Read," Yodit Mesfin-Johnson