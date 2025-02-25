Dexter holds a place in Black history as advocate for abolition of slavery

In its earlier days, the City of Dexter was a place of adamant anti-slavery and a possible part of the Underground Railroad.

Dexter’s founder, Judge Samuel William Dexter, was a staunch abolitionist and member of the Free Soil Party, which opposed expanding slavery into the western states.

Beverly Hill is the Vice President of the Dexter Area Historical Society. She says his daughter, Hannah Augusta Dexter Godman, taught black students in Louisiana how to read.

“She became a doctor. But then, she also began teaching freed slaves to read even though it was against the law. She opened up a seminary and orphan’s home.”

Hill says Judge Dexter’s former home at Gordon Hall has a basement containing a secret room escapable through trap doors and crawl spaces. She adds the city was a likely checkpoint for the Underground Railroad.

