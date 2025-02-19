Minority business owners talk about their experiences at A2Y Regional Chamber

Starting your own business can be both an exciting and frightening experience. On Wednesday, as part of Black History Month, three area minority businesses owners spoke to the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber about their experiences.

We Rock The Spectrum owner Robin Hall, Associate Broker and CEO Brian Jones-Chance, and Quality Cut Life Style Barber Shop owner Qiana Rodgers talk about what drove them to start their own business and the challenges they have faced.

Hall says it’s not easy running a business as a minority woman.

“I also get people in my gym who assume I’m not the owner. That is annoying. But I would say it’s a minor hurdle that, as a Black woman, I’ve learned to pivot and overcome throughout my life.”

Hall’s advice for anyone looking to start their own business is to have a plan, including financials, and ask for help when you need it and don’t assume you know how to make the correct decisions.

