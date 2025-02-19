© 2025 WEMU
Minority business owners talk about their experiences at A2Y Regional Chamber

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 19, 2025 at 4:01 PM EST
(From L to R) A2Y Chamber Vice President Andy LaBarre, We Rock the Spectrum owner Robin Hall, Jones Chance & Co, CEO Brian Jones-Chance and Quality of Life Style barbershop Qiana Rodgers at the A2Y Chamber luncheon.
3 of 3  — IMG_20250219_085630281_HDR.jpg
(From L to R) A2Y Chamber Vice President Andy LaBarre, We Rock the Spectrum owner Robin Hall, Jones Chance & Co, CEO Brian Jones-Chance and Quality of Life Style barbershop Qiana Rodgers at the A2Y Chamber luncheon.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Starting your own business can be both an exciting and frightening experience. On Wednesday, as part of Black History Month, three area minority businesses owners spoke to the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber about their experiences.

We Rock The Spectrum owner Robin Hall, Associate Broker and CEO Brian Jones-Chance, and Quality Cut Life Style Barber Shop owner Qiana Rodgers talk about what drove them to start their own business and the challenges they have faced.

Hall says it’s not easy running a business as a minority woman.

“I also get people in my gym who assume I’m not the owner. That is annoying. But I would say it’s a minor hurdle that, as a Black woman, I’ve learned to pivot and overcome throughout my life.”

Hall’s advice for anyone looking to start their own business is to have a plan, including financials, and ask for help when you need it and don’t assume you know how to make the correct decisions.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
