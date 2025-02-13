YCHS students learn about available scholarships

As part of its Black History Month events, Ypsilanti Community High School Wednesday held an event to show students some of the many scholarship programs available for their higher education.

Juniors and seniors met by members of historically Black fraternities and sororities, otherwise known as The Divine Nine.

Michael Mashif White is with Kappa Alpha Psi. He says their scholarship has given away over $350,000 over the past ten years. He says his own daughter is applying for over 100 scholarships.

“I said, ‘Sweetie, you‘ve gotta be in there. I mean, you never know what’s going to come up. And all the scholarships you apply for, you never know which one you are going to get. So, this will be an excellent opportunity to make sure you get as much money as you possibly can,’ especially for what she wants to do is be a veterinarian.”

Through The Divine Nine, there are over $100,000 worth of local scholarships for students to attend community college or four-year institutions.

