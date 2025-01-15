Ypsilanti Community Schools retain board leadership 

Ypsilanti Community Schools leadership will remain in place for 2025.

During its annual organizational meeting Monday, the YCS School Board reappointed Dr. Celeste Hawkins as Board President, Sharon Lee as Vice-President, and Maria Goodrich as Board Secretary. The board also reappointed Jeanice Townsend as Treasurer.

Hawkins says she’s ready to keep working for the students of the Ypsilanti Community Schools.

“And I am humbled to be able to not only serve in this community but also to have the board members who I serve with their confidence and support as I have been in this role.”

Hawkins is the senior member of the board, first joining the body in 2012. She has served as President since 2019.

She says the board has accomplished a great deal to help students and looks forward to getting more done in the years ahead.

