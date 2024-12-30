© 2025 WEMU
School Closing Information

YCS superintendent takes great pride in recent influx of international students

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 30, 2024 at 5:45 AM EST
YCS Superintendent Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross speaks at the groundbreaking of the future Eastern Washtenaw Community and Recreation Center.
Doug Coombe
/
Concentrate Media
YCS Superintendent Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross speaks at the groundbreaking of the future Eastern Washtenaw Community and Recreation Center.

Superintendent Alena Zachery-Ross says there will be some great things happening next year in Ypsilanti Community Schools.

Zachery-Ross says one of the proudest things she can tout about YCS is the influx of international students who have been joining the district. Many are refugees. She says they do all they can to make students feel at home.

“They really feel like they have a sense of belonging here. So, for growth, we just have to continue to make sure we’re building the capacity of our teachers, because with this big, diverse group of students, it’s a big challenge for them.”

Zachery-Ross says they encourage the new students to continue to study their native language as well as English. She says many were not given a strong education in their home countries, particularly girls.

