YCS report shows an increase in student population and diversity

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 5, 2024 at 6:54 AM EST
The November 4 YCS Board of Education meeting.
Ypsilanti Community Schools
/
Zoom
The November 4 YCS Board of Education meeting.

Enrollment in the Ypsilanti Community School District has increased by nearly 500 students over last school year.

The numbers were presented to the school board Monday night. There has also been an increase in the number of multi-language learners in most schools, many part of refugee families coming into the district.

However, Superintendent Alena Zachery-Ross says many of them joined the district after count day when state funding is determined.

“The next school year is when we should start seeing (the funding). Hopefully, they’ll stay with us another year because the numbers from that, especially the multi-lingual students, those refugees have really been coming in, but again, after count day.”

The district also has good news in teacher recruitment. Most vacancies are being filled, although finding enough qualified instructors for special education continues to be a challenge.

