Ypsilanti Community Schools Board of Education gives initial approval to upcoming fiscal year budget

The Ypsilanti Community Schools budget is in a good place. That’s according to the district’s Director of Budget and Finance, Damien Butler.

Butler presented the proposed $86.7 million budget to the School Board Monday night, saying he’s happy with where the spending plan is, including a projected increase in the Fund Balance of about $450,000. That would put it at over $9 million.

Butler says the increase in per-pupil spending from the state is still to be determined as the Governor, House and Senate have all proposed different numbers.

“I don’t whose proposal has been accepted. So, as they work at the higher levels to get that news to us as soon as we know, we will update it and we will revisit it in our first quarter budget update during next school year.”

Butler says they used the current per-pupil allocation of $9,608 for budgeting purposes.

The Board gave its initial approval of the budget Monday night.

