Select group of Ypsilanti students heading to Ghana this summer

A dozen Ypsilanti Community Schools students will be taking a free trip to Ghana next month.

The trip is sponsored through an organization formed by Paul Allen Billings, a former Ypsilanti resident who owns radio stations in Western Michigan and Florida. He’s been taking students to Africa since 2017, but this is the first time Ypsilanti schools are participating.

Superintendent Alena Zachery-Ross, who will be one of the chaperones on the trip, says the students will be able to experience the cultural complexities in Ghana.

“There’s still houses there. Yes, there are malls. There’s all these other things. There are things that are similar, and in the villages, and things these people live off of $600 a year. So, to be able to see the extremes.”



Zachery-Ross says the funding for this year’s trip is coming through several grants, including Toyota. The students are in middle and high school and were selected through their academic achievement.

The trip is scheduled from June 28th to July 5th.

