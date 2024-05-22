© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Select group of Ypsilanti students heading to Ghana this summer

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 22, 2024 at 6:02 AM EDT
Flag of Ghana
Wikipedia Media Commons
/
wikipedia.org
Flag of Ghana

A dozen Ypsilanti Community Schools students will be taking a free trip to Ghana next month.

The trip is sponsored through an organization formed by Paul Allen Billings, a former Ypsilanti resident who owns radio stations in Western Michigan and Florida. He’s been taking students to Africa since 2017, but this is the first time Ypsilanti schools are participating.

Superintendent Alena Zachery-Ross, who will be one of the chaperones on the trip, says the students will be able to experience the cultural complexities in Ghana.

“There’s still houses there. Yes, there are malls. There’s all these other things. There are things that are similar, and in the villages, and things these people live off of $600 a year. So, to be able to see the extremes.”

Zachery-Ross says the funding for this year’s trip is coming through several grants, including Toyota. The students are in middle and high school and were selected through their academic achievement.

The trip is scheduled from June 28th to July 5th.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News YpsilantiYpsilanti Community SchoolsDr. Alena Zachery-Rosseducationtravelafrica
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content