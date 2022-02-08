-
This winter, the City of Ypsilanti will have an overnight shelter available to those experiencing homelessness. WEMU’s Josh Hakala reports.
Thanksgiving meals are being offered Thursday across Washtenaw County for those who are alone or in need of a warm meal. And the latest data shows the numbers in need may be growing this year. WEMU’s Cathy Shafran has the details.
Issues of the Environment: Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority moving forward to become entirely zero emissionThe nature of transportation in America is changing. There is a strong move toward electric vehicles with the major automakers committing to the change. Most of that is about personal transportation. But the public transportation sector is adapting and evolving, too. The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority recently conducted a study looking into how best to create a fleet of zero emission buses. There are choices to be made and challenges to overcome. WEMU's David Fair explores those issues with AAATA CEO, Matt Carpenter.
Officials at the Hope Clinic say they’re seeing an increase in families seeking assistance this year for Thanksgiving. WEMU’s Taylor Pinson has more.
The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, also known as TheRide, is getting a boost in funding for its proposed Washtenaw Avenue Express Bus Service. WEMU’s Taylor Pinson has more.
The rollercoaster of gas prices continues in Washtenaw County. As WEMU’s Cathy Shafran reports, this time the rollercoaster is headed downhill.
After years of talk, real progress appears to be on the horizon to bring a recreation center to the Ypsilanti area. WEMU’s Josh Hakala has more.
The City of Ypsilanti officially has new leadership after last night’s reorganization meeting. WEMU’s Josh Hakala was there to see the new mayor and some new city council members sworn in.
The new mayor and the newest members of City Council will be sworn in at a special meeting tonight at Ypsilanti City Hall, as a new era begins. WEMU’s Josh Hakala has a preview.
The unveiling of a memorial mural, honoring those lost to gun violence in our community, will take place at 10am Saturday at Corner Health Center in Ypsilanti. In this second part of an anti-violence conversation, WEMU's David Fair sat down with three area residents: 16-year-old DeShawn Chambers is a 16-year-old student and it is his mural design that will be unveiled to. Artist Curtis Wallace is the one who actually created the memorial mural. And Mary Smith-Phillips is a grieving grandmother. Her 18-year-old grandson, LeRonte Benion-Phillips, will be among the names memorialized at the unveiling.