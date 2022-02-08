The unveiling of a memorial mural, honoring those lost to gun violence in our community, will take place at 10am Saturday at Corner Health Center in Ypsilanti. In this second part of an anti-violence conversation, WEMU's David Fair sat down with three area residents: 16-year-old DeShawn Chambers is a 16-year-old student and it is his mural design that will be unveiled to. Artist Curtis Wallace is the one who actually created the memorial mural. And Mary Smith-Phillips is a grieving grandmother. Her 18-year-old grandson, LeRonte Benion-Phillips, will be among the names memorialized at the unveiling.

