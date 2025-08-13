© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Senator Slotkin meets with Ypsilanti area officials at Eastern Michigan University

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 13, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin (seated at center of far table) holds an open forum with Ypsilanti government and education officials at EMU's Student Center.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin (seated at center of far table) holds an open forum with Ypsilanti government and education officials at EMU's Student Center.

U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin was in Ypsilanti Wednesday morning to hear from local education and government leaders.

Gathered around tables at Eastern Michigan’s Student Center, Slotkin asked area officials what coming out of Washington is most troubling to them. The senator has been holding similar meetings across the state.

Slotkin says she’s hearing a lot about disappearing grants and how it affects local issues.

“When you ask local leaders what keeps them up at night, you’re going to hear stories about infrastructure, about artificial intelligence, and these data centers that are interested in this area. You’re just going to hear a whole bunch of issues that I didn’t wake up thinking about, but I understand are at the forefront of our communities.”

Slotkin says things may get worse, due to other actions by the Trump Administration. She says part of what she has been doing around the state is speaking to local leaders on how to prepare for leaner times.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Elissa SlotkinU.S. SenatecongressFederal GovernmentDonald TrumpEastern Michigan UniversityEMU Student Centerpublic forumPublic Inputdata centersArtificial IntelligenceinfrastructureeducationYpsilanti
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content