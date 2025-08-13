U.S. Senator Slotkin meets with Ypsilanti area officials at Eastern Michigan University

U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin was in Ypsilanti Wednesday morning to hear from local education and government leaders.

Gathered around tables at Eastern Michigan’s Student Center, Slotkin asked area officials what coming out of Washington is most troubling to them. The senator has been holding similar meetings across the state.

Slotkin says she’s hearing a lot about disappearing grants and how it affects local issues.

“When you ask local leaders what keeps them up at night, you’re going to hear stories about infrastructure, about artificial intelligence, and these data centers that are interested in this area. You’re just going to hear a whole bunch of issues that I didn’t wake up thinking about, but I understand are at the forefront of our communities.”

Slotkin says things may get worse, due to other actions by the Trump Administration. She says part of what she has been doing around the state is speaking to local leaders on how to prepare for leaner times.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org