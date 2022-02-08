-
Thanksgiving is next week, but that isn’t stopping Eastern Michigan University from getting an early start on things. WEMU’s Taylor Pinson has more.
Eastern Michigan University has announced its keynote speaker for its upcoming Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration. WEMU’s Taylor Pinson has the details.
If you’re getting up early to be one of the first in line to vote at your local polling station, you could be in for a treat. A rare lunar eclipse is happening in the early morning hours on Tuesday. WEMU’s Josh Hakala reports.
Regular viewers of the night sky may have noticed Mars appearing to do something rather unusual. WEMU's Josh Hakala reports.
A new Eastern Michigan University survey has found Michigan is facing a shortage of qualified professionals that can assist children with autism. We get the details from WEMU’s Taylor Pinson.
There is a national, state, and local teacher shortage, and demographics show it's a problem that won't be easily solved. In fact, it'll take some innovative thinking to recruit and retain new teachers, particularly those from marginalized parts of our community. EMU assistant professor, Dr. Iman Grewal, is working toward that end with EMU's NEXT Scholars and Hope Partners programs—something she terms a radical redesign of the student teaching experience. Learn more in her conversation with WEMU's David Fair.
A young Ukrainian woman found a way to escape Russia’s attack on her home country and has found a new home at Eastern Michigan University. WEMU’s Josh Hakala reports.
One of Eastern Michigan University’s prized buildings would get a $42 million makeover if its funding proposal is approved by the state. WEMU’s Josh Hakala reports.
Eastern Michigan basketball star Emoni Bates formalized his plea agreement with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office. WEMU’s Josh Hakala has the latest.
The federal student loan forgiveness program has now formally opened. And the ease of the process has taken a lot of responsibility off the shoulders of local university officials. WEMU’s Cathy Shafran explains.