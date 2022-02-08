Eastern Michigan University

There is a national, state, and local teacher shortage, and demographics show it's a problem that won't be easily solved. In fact, it'll take some innovative thinking to recruit and retain new teachers, particularly those from marginalized parts of our community. EMU assistant professor, Dr. Iman Grewal, is working toward that end with EMU's NEXT Scholars and Hope Partners programs—something she terms a radical redesign of the student teaching experience. Learn more in her conversation with WEMU's David Fair.

