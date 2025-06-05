EMU’s Eastern Echo wins College Publication of the Year

Eastern Michigan University’s newspaper, The Eastern Echo, has officially been recognized as 2024’s College Publication of the Year.

The Michigan Press Association has chosen EMU’s Eastern Echo as the state’s top college newspaper.

Editor In-Chief Ameera Salman says a lot of effort has been spent expanding their coverage to include the Ypsilanti area, which has paid off by taking them to a new realm in college reporting. She says the Echo has evolved as a paper, thanks to EMU Journalism Professor Christine Uthoff taking the helm as advisor.

“She has really taken the reins and really guided the ship in a beautiful direction. She has a lot of great experience in journalism and has been such a great role model.”

Salman says The Eastern Echo will continue capitalizing on and exploring news from eastern Washtenaw County to make their mark as a college newspaper.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

