EMU ends its Chinese university partnerships due to security concerns

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published May 29, 2025 at 5:57 AM EDT
Dean Qatu, BGU leaders, and President Smith stand by the newly unveiled sign declaring the official name Eastern Michigan University Joint College of Engineering, Beibu Gulf University.

Eastern Michigan University has announced that it will be ending its ties with its Chinese university partners over concerns of national security.

US Representatives John Moolenaar and Tim Walberg sent a letter to Eastern Michigan University earlier this year.

The letter requested EMU cease its engineering teaching partnerships with Beibu Gulf and Guangxi University, citing that their collaboration would lead to vulnerabilities in US cybersecurity.

In a statement shared with WEMU, EMU President Dr. James Smith says neither of their partnerships involved any exchange of research or technology.

He says after careful consideration, they decided to work with Guangxi University to terminate their teaching partnership and will ensure that students enrolled at Beibu Gulf can properly finish their education.

