Republicans request EMU stop partnering with Chinese universities

US Representatives John Moolenaar and Tim Walberg sent a letter to Eastern Michigan University requesting they end all relations with Chinese universities.

Republican congressmen Moolenaar and Walberg say working with Chinese universities presents a national security risk.

Moolenaar says EMU’s GameAbove College’s work with Beibu Gulf and Guangxi Universities enables the CCP’s cybersecurity attacks against the US.

“The school is sending faculty to China to train Chinese students. But over the last few year we’ve seen a dramatic increase in cyberattacks by CCP-related hackers including Volt Typhoon and Salt Typhoon.”

EMU’s Vice President for Communications Walter Kraft shared a statement with WEMU. He says they are complying with all federal laws, including those related to information and technology transfer.

EMU is evaluating the congressmen’s concerns and will respond to them in the immediate future.

