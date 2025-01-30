© 2025 WEMU
UM and EMU brace for possible ICE visits

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 30, 2025 at 7:21 AM EST
Welch Hall on the Eastern Michigan University campus.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Welch Hall on the Eastern Michigan University campus.

The University of Michigan and Eastern Michigan University have released guidelines for how their communities should respond if federal law enforcement officers, such as ICE, asks for access to campus locations.

In messages sent out by both universities, ICE agents or others will need a warrant and must go through the Department of Public Safety to approach or ask for information regarding any student or employee. They are also asked to document all the information they can, including the officer’s name, identification number and agency affiliation.

DPS will contact Legal Affairs of the university. Anyone approached is also advised not to physically confront the officers but instead ask them to wait until university police arrive.

Officials from both schools say they are committed to a campus that welcomes people from all backgrounds and cultures.

