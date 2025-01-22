© 2025 WEMU
School Closing Information

Nessel joins other AGs to fight Trump on birthright citizenship

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 22, 2025 at 6:58 AM EST
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Dave Trumpie
/
Trumpie Photography
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Michigan’s Dana Nessel is one of 17 state attorneys general that have filed a suit against President Trump over birthright citizenship.

Shortly after taking office on Monday, Trump signed an executive order ending birthright citizenship to the children of undocumented immigrants. The order doesn’t go into effect for 30 days and does not rescind citizenship for those already here.

Nessel says the 14th Amendment is clear that those born in the US are citizens, and she has grave concerns about some of the administration’s proposals.

“Many of these actions would involve flagrant violations of the United States Constitution, the Administrators Procedures Act, and other federal laws and long-held standards and confines by which all public actors must abide.”

The attorneys general filing notes that the US Supreme Court has twice upheld birthright citizenship regardless of the immigration status of the baby’s parents.

