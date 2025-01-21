Gov. Whitmer says she wants to work with President Trump “to solve problems”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer congratulated President Donald Trump on his inauguration Monday, saying that she wants to work on “shared priorities” with the President as well as Republicans in the Legislature.

Whitmer’s office released the statement after Trump took the oath of office and as he was delivering his inaugural address.

In the speech, Trump thanked auto workers and pledged to roll back EPA vehicle emissions standards, which he labeled “the EV mandate,” although the emissions rules do not require consumers to purchase any particular types of vehicles. Trump said new energy regulations would help save the auto industry and workers’ jobs.

Whitmer has expressed concern about how Trump’s tariff proposals could affect the state’s manufacturing sector.

“Here in Michigan, we are focused on creating good-paying, local jobs, fixing the damn roads, fighting for our advanced manufacturing industries including autos, defense, maritime, and aerospace, and working with our partners in Canada to keep costs low for working families and small businesses,” she said in Monday’s statement.

Whitmer has tempered her criticism of Trump since the election. She was a top advocate for Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee. Trump won Michigan last year after losing the battleground state in 2020.

Whitmer will share more on her priorities next month in her State of the State address. Whitmer said she delayed delivering the speech to the Legislature this month in order to avoid conflicting with the presidential inauguration.

It is no surprise Michigan Republicans were pleased with Trump’s early actions and inauguration.

“Today is a monumental day in American history and the beginning of a much stronger and successful time for our nation,” said House Speaker Matt Hall (R-Richland Twp.) in an e-mailed statement. “The American people have spoken asking for real change, and now President Trump is taking bold, decisive action to immediately deliver on his promises to secure our borders, assert American energy dominance, and bolster Michigan’s auto industry.”

