Washtenaw Board of Commissioners chair Katie Scott weighs in on President Trump's executive orders

President Trump’s recent executive orders will have ramifications from the federal down to the local level. The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners is planning to go over Trump’s executive orders.

Board chair Katie Scott says several immigration policies, like the end of birthright citizenship and increased deportation efforts, are deeply concerning.

“Trump policy seems to be like shut the door, bar the windows, and don’t let anybody know we’re home. That’s totally antithetical to the way I think and the way I think most people in Washtenaw County think.”

Scott says while Trump plans to close off and isolate migrants, she has hope for the county. She adds the Board of Commissioners will work together to clear obstacles set by the new administration to ensure Washtenaw continues to be a welcoming place for everyone.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

