Katie Scott officially takes top seat on Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners

District 9 Democrat Katie Scott has been named as the new Chair of the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners.

Scott was elected in a 7-2 vote of the Commissioners. Outgoing Chair Justin Hodge was selected as the new Vice Chair.

Scott says she’s looking forward to what the board can accomplish with a focus on building a stronger community. She says she feels a little trepidation with the changes coming in Washington, but she’s ready for whatever happens.

“I feel like I’m ready for the task, eager to be the chair of a group of really passionate people and make Washtenaw County continue to be a thriving and resilient place.”

Scott says they must continue to focus on the affordable and workforce housing crisis facing Washtenaw County. She says she also wants to boost transportation and to find a sustainable way to help local nonprofits with the work they do for the community.

