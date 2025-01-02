Housing issues and countywide ID project at top of Washtenaw Commissioner Rabhi's 2025 agenda

Washtenaw County Commissioner Yousef Rabhi says he’s looking forward to another productive year for the Board and is looking forward to some issues he wants to address.

Rabhi says one of his priorities is improvements to the Washtenaw ID project. About ten years ago, the county was the first the Midwest to begin issuing IDs to its residents. He says the project now needs some assistance with the appointment of a dedicated staff member.

“So that we can continue issuing ID cards for individuals that need them in Washtenaw County, and I think that is ever more important as we go into the next four years.”

Rabhi also says Washtenaw County’s housing crisis continues and more needs to be done to bring more affordable and workforce housing to the community. He says one proposal is creating a county housing commission or authority to help in the building of needed housing stock.

