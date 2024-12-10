Washtenaw County Commissioner Rabhi opposes planned CAV corridor on I-94

The pilot project to build smart lanes on I-94 is garnering some opposition.

Washtenaw County Commissioner Yousef Rabhi calls the I-94 CAV corridor one of the most "disgusting" projects he’s seen in Michigan. His main objection is that, when completed, the lane to be dedicated to automated vehicles will be tolled and operated by the private company, Canvue.

“They are going to be profiting off of this piece of public infrastructure that we the people own, and they’re going to come in and basically create a toll road and collect the tolls from that for their bottom line.”

Rabhi he says he plans on introducing a resolution in January to the County Commission opposing the completion of the CAV.

An email to MDOT seeking a response was not returned.

