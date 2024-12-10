© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information

Washtenaw County Commissioner Rabhi opposes planned CAV corridor on I-94

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 10, 2024 at 5:53 AM EST
Washtenaw County District 8 Commissioner Yousef Rabhi speaks at a recent Board of Commissioners meeting.
Washtenaw County
/
Zoom
Washtenaw County District 8 Commissioner Yousef Rabhi speaks at a recent Board of Commissioners meeting.

The pilot project to build smart lanes on I-94 is garnering some opposition.

Washtenaw County Commissioner Yousef Rabhi calls the I-94 CAV corridor one of the most "disgusting" projects he’s seen in Michigan. His main objection is that, when completed, the lane to be dedicated to automated vehicles will be tolled and operated by the private company, Canvue.

“They are going to be profiting off of this piece of public infrastructure that we the people own, and they’re going to come in and basically create a toll road and collect the tolls from that for their bottom line.”

Rabhi he says he plans on introducing a resolution in January to the County Commission opposing the completion of the CAV.

An email to MDOT seeking a response was not returned.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Yousef RabhiWashtenaw County Board of Commissionerswashtenaw countyMichigan Department of TransportationI-94automated vehiclestransportationinfrastructure
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content