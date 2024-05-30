I-94 automated vehicle lane project nearing testing phase

The Michigan Department of Transportation is moving closer to begin testing for the Automated Vehicle Corridor on I-94 near Willow Run Airport.

The corridor that runs for about three miles between Belleville and Rawsonville Roads is in the far-left lane of I-94 and is a pilot project for a traffic system that one day could run from Ann Arbor-Saline Rd to the Lodge Freeway in Detroit.

Project Manager Michelle Mueller says the construction is nearly complete, and testing of the next-generation technology should begin in the coming weeks.

“Some of the testing can be done without the lane being closed, have no negative impact on traffic. It’s very safe, and they will be working to calibrate the equipment that’s out there.”

The testing will include monitoring how automated cars will be able to operate on the freeway alongside human-operated vehicles.

Mueller says lane closures will be announced with enough advanced notice for MDOT and motorists to make any needed adjustments.

