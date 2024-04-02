MDOT to discuss I-94 automated vehicle express lane project from Detroit to Ann Arbor

The department is seeking feedback on a proposed project that would repurpose an existing lane on I-94 into a special lane for connected and automated vehicles.

The department says updating the three-mile stretch from M-10 in Detroit to Ann Arbor-Saline Road in Ann Arbor will make driving the route safer and faster for all vehicles. The project also includes updating pavement markers, signs and installing new sensor infrastructure. The project is the first of its kind in the United States.

The meeting will be held this afternoon, April 2nd at 3PM in the Henry Ford Centennial Library in Dearborn.

