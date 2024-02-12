© 2024 WEMU
School Closing Information

MDOT seeks public input on US-23 expansion proposal

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Bowie,
Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 12, 2024 at 4:01 PM EST
US Highway 23, Ann Arbor, Michigan
Ken Lund
/
Flickr
US Highway 23, Ann Arbor, Michigan

The Michigan Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on two potential projects in Washtenaw County.

The department is accepting feedback on its proposal to widen US-23 from I-94 to M-14. The aim is to prevent highway congestion. MDOT is also in the process of conducting a Planning and Environmental Linkage Study on the eastern half of Washtenaw Avenue.

Residents are invited to participate in, what the department calls, a “virtual open house” and online survey through March 10th. Some residents are already urging the department to instead invest in more public transportation, rather than expanding highways and roadway corridors.

The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority has said it is in conversations with MDOT about expanding routes to help relieve congestion on US-23.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

