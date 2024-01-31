MDOT seeking public input on potential project to widen US-23

The Michigan Department of Transportation is seeking public feedback on a potential project to widen US-23.

MDOT will hold a public open house to discuss congestion prevention on US 23 from I-94 to M-14.

Rob Goodspeed is a resident of Ann Arbor and launched a petition urging MDOT to investigate alternatives to widening highways. Goodspeed says investing in public transportation would prevent both congestion on roads and further urban sprawl.

“The City of Ann Arbor has very aggressive plans around transit-oriented development, around reducing driving, around reducing audio dependence. And adding a lane will push us in the wrong direction in all those."

In a statement shared with WEMU, MDOT says they are in conversation with TheRide bus service on alternatives to the highway expansion.

The meeting will take place at Washtenaw Community College on Thursday, February 1. There will be two sessions of the public meeting: the first from noon to 2 PM and the second from 4 PM to 8 PM.

