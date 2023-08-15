MDOT planning I-94 express lanes for automated vehicles from Ann Arbor to Detroit

A stretch of I-94 between Ann Arbor and Detroit could see special lanes created for connected and automated vehicles. It would be the first project of its kind in the U.S.

The proposed “CAV corridor project” would either create lanes or repurpose existing ones between Ann Arbor-Saline Road all the way to the Lodge Freeway. For now, a three-mile pilot program is planned for this fall.

According to MDOT, the lanes would include a mix of traditional vehicles, CAVs, buses and other shared mobility services.

Mark De La Vergne is the VP of project development at Cavnue, a firm that specializes in roadway technology.

“There’s a model across the country on building express lanes that give time back to people. I feel like this is an opportunity to not just give back time but give back time and overall experience. People can do something in their car other than driving.”

An environmental study is currently underway for the project. The hope is that it could be constructed by 2025 or 2026.

There is a public open house this afternoon at Belleville High School to discuss the project. It runs from 3:00 until 7:00 PM.

