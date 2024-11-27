Rep. Dingell sees proposed tariffs having negative impact on American auto industry

Ann Arbor Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says if President-Elect Donald Trump goes through on his announcement to set 25% tariffs of Mexico and Canada, she hopes he considers the impact on the auto industry.

Dingell says trade policy needs to be strengthened. However, she says we need to understand that the domestic auto industry is so intertwined in North America, a large tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico could cause problems.

“I do want to work with the President on trade policy, but we really want to make sure that there are not unintended consequences or negative consequences on the domestic auto industry or consumers.”

Regarding tariffs against China, Dingell says she’s doesn’t see the need for blanket tariffs, but she does support placing them on the import of Chinese electric vehicles. She says with China’s low wages and few health and safety standards, the U.S. can’t compete on a level playing field.

