Rep. Dingell defends new transgender congresswoman's use of public restrooms on Capitol Hill

Ann Arbor Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says House Republicans are wasting time focusing on things like transgender use of bathrooms.

Dingell says someone’s gender identity is no one else’s business except that person, their family and their doctor. She says that also applies to Representative-Elect Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender member of the U.S. Congress.

House Speaker Mike Johnson banned her from using the women’s bathroom on Capitol Hill. Dingell says it was a horrible act.

“There are so many issues that we need to be worried about that for the Republicans to target one member with just real viciousness and brutality. Why can’t we focus on the problems that have got to get solved, like getting a budget passed by December 20th?”

Dingell says McBride needs to be shown compassion and empathy as she works to represent her constituents in Delaware.

