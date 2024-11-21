EMU community gathers in recognition of Transgender Day of Remembrance

Local members of the transgender community and their allies gathered for a vigil at Eastern Michigan University’s campus Wednesday. The vigil marks this year’s Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Every year on November 20th, Transgender Day of Remembrance memorializes transgender people who have been murdered in the past year.

The day first began in 1999, when trans activist Gwendolyn Ann Smith wanted to observe the memory of Rita Hester after her murder.

EMU LGBT Resource Center worker Sara Reder says the day should be important for everyone because trans people are members of the local community.

“These are human lives. They are no different from anyone. Whether or not you’re cis or heterosexual, these people are people. They were alive, and they shared space with you.”

The EMU LGBT Resource Center observed the day reading the names of victims who’ve been murdered this year and calling for the end of violence against transgender people.

