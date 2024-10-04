EMU opens exhibit to commemorate LGBT Resource Center's 30th anniversary

Eastern Michigan University’s LGBT Resource Center is celebrating 30 years of advocacy with an exhibit showcasing its history.

The exhibit highlights milestones from the founding of the LGBT rights group in 1994 to Standard Printing refusing to print materials for LGBT events on religious grounds during the ‘90s and 2000s.

LGBT Resource Center Coordinator, Emma Wuetrich says, as she looked through school archives to put together the exhibit, she discovered the university has supported the organization since its origin.

“In the beginning, there was strong admin and faculty and a lot of institutional support. We focus on when the brand-new, $40.5 million Student Center opened up in 2006, they designed it with a space specifically for the LGBT resource center. And just showing the timeline of institutional support.”

The exhibit, part of October’s Coming Out month, is open at Halle Library until Saturday.

