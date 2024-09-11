EMU's September 11 memorial site serves as symbol of reflection

Local residents can pay their respects today at Eastern Michigan University’s 9/11 memorial.

A piece of history rests quietly on EMU’s campus — a 14-foot, nearly 7,000-pound steel beam from the World Trade Center.

It was brought to EMU’s campus 13 years ago after a 40-hour journey from New York City by EMU’s vice president of facilities and operations, John Donegan, and his late colleague Kevin Abasse.

While today many pass by unaware of the memorial, for others, it’s a place for reflection. There’s a lasting tribute for those there that reads:

“In honor of the many lives lost in the attacks of September 11th, 2001, and to recall the courage shown by so many on that day, we solemnly place this memorial here. May we forever remember their lives and their courage.”

