EMU's newest student housing complexes officially open

Eastern Michigan University cut the ribbon Wednesday on its two new student housing apartment buildings.

Lakeview and Westview Apartments were built as part of EMU’s Welcome Home 2025 plan to bring several parts of campus into the modern age.

Student body president and resident Hamza Dajani says he’s very pleased with his new home and that this project shows how much the university cares about having the ideal living space for their students.

“We are able to compete at the highest level. We are able to provide our students with world-class facilities and amenities. And this is a place that you’d wanna come to.”

Dajani also shared that students asked and the university provided their new living space with private study, conference, and meditation rooms.

