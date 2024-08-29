© 2024 WEMU
EMU's newest student housing complexes officially open

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published August 29, 2024 at 8:09 AM EDT
The ribbon-cutting ceremony for EMU's Lakeview and Westview Apartments.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony for EMU's Lakeview and Westview Apartments.
EMU student body president Hamza Dajani at the new housing ribbon.
EMU student body president Hamza Dajani at the new housing ribbon.
EMU Regent Chad Newton at the ribbon cutting ceremony for EMU's Lakeview and Westview Apartments.
EMU Regent Chad Newton at the ribbon cutting ceremony for EMU's Lakeview and Westview Apartments.
Gilbane Senior Development Director Geoff Eisenacher speaks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for EMU's Lakeview and Westview Apartments.
Gilbane Senior Development Director Geoff Eisenacher speaks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for EMU's Lakeview and Westview Apartments.
EMU President Dr. James Smith speaks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for EMU's Lakeview and Westview Apartments.
EMU President Dr. James Smith speaks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for EMU's Lakeview and Westview Apartments.
EMU Vice President of Communications Walter Kraft speaks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for EMU's Lakeview and Westview Apartments.
EMU Vice President of Communications Walter Kraft speaks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for EMU's Lakeview and Westview Apartments.
A fourth floor lounge area inside the new EMU apartment building.
A fourth floor lounge area inside the new EMU apartment building.
A meditation room inside the new EMU apartment building.
A meditation room inside the new EMU apartment building.
A conference room inside the new EMU apartment building.
A conference room inside the new EMU apartment building.
A kitchen area inside the new EMU apartment building.
A kitchen area inside the new EMU apartment building.
Eastern Michigan University cut the ribbon Wednesday on its two new student housing apartment buildings.

Lakeview and Westview Apartments were built as part of EMU’s Welcome Home 2025 plan to bring several parts of campus into the modern age.

Student body president and resident Hamza Dajani says he’s very pleased with his new home and that this project shows how much the university cares about having the ideal living space for their students.

“We are able to compete at the highest level. We are able to provide our students with world-class facilities and amenities. And this is a place that you’d wanna come to.”

Dajani also shared that students asked and the university provided their new living space with private study, conference, and meditation rooms.

Related Content