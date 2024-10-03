© 2024 WEMU
Rev. Jesse Jackson and his son speak at EMU's 'Get Out the Vote' forum

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published October 3, 2024 at 5:37 AM EDT
Eastern Michigan University hosted Reverend Jesse Jackson and his son, former Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr., Wednesday afternoon.

The Rainbow Coalition sponsored the Jacksons’ visit to EMU to discuss the role of people of color in voting and America’s history.

Jackson Jr. says it’s important to understand this role, especially in the face of cultural and historical challenges.

“The more we know, the better informed we are. The why we are here, for me at least, captures a sense that we are the sum of all of these historical events.”

The event ended with Reverend Jackson, assisted by his son, leading the crowd in an affirmational chant.

“I am somebody. My mind is a pearl. I can do anything in the world.”

WEMU News Eastern Michigan Universityjesse jacksonDebbie DingellAfrican American Historypeople of colorafrican americansvoting rightsVoting2024 ElectionsElections
Related Content